Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught Officially Announced

WizKids has officially announced Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught, a new tactical skirmish game that will pit a party of heroes against rival adventurers and monsters lurking inside a dungeon. Weeks after the game was unofficially revealed at GAMA Expo, WizKids officially announced the new D&D tabletop game today during the D&D Direct, a thirty-minute video presentation made of the official D&D YouTube and Twitch channels. Few concrete details were announced about the game other than that it will initially feature the Harpers and Zhentarim as rival factions along with several iconic monsters like trolls and a black dragon. No specific rules about gameplay were made available during the trailer.

During the initial reveal to retailers earlier this year, Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught was described as a skirmish game that would have regular releases of new content. It's likely that new content will include new factions and monsters, as well as new dungeon maps to use in games. WizKids is also promoting in-store play and tournaments to help support the game system.

This marks the second competitive D&D game released by WizKids. WizKids previously published a miniatures battle game called D&D: Attack Wing, which featured players choosing teams of dragons and other aerial creatures to use in battle. That game eventually released 10 waves of expansions, that allowed players to choose ground units as well as dragon gods like Tiamat and Bahamut. An 11th wave for D&D: Attack Wing was announced but never released. Since D&D: Attack Wing folded, the Dungeons & Dragons franchise has exploded in popularity and WizKids has since expanded their miniatures line significantly.

Pre-listings for the Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught core box set on various game sites lists a $139.99 retail price, with an expected release date on October 31, 2022.