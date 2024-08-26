Dungeons & Dragons Teases Return of One of Their Creepiest Monsters

One of the creepiest monsters in Dungeons & Dragons should be making a comeback soon. Speaking with D&D game architect Chris Perkins at Gen Con earlier this month, ComicBook asked about some of the upcoming plans for the Dungeons & Dragons franchise, some of which will be revealed at a planned D&D Direct this week. One monster ComicBook was specifically interested in learning about was the phaerimm, a windcone-shaped monster from the Forgotten Realms that was specifically responsible for the demise of the ancient Netheril Empire and whose magic literally drained the moisture from their surroundings. While a dead phaerimm made a cameo appearance in Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden, the magic creatures are one of the most prominent D&D monsters to not appear in a 5th Edition adventure or have its own Wizards-created statblock.

Luckily, it appears that the phaerimm may be making a comeback. “We have a Phaerimm thing afoot,” Perkins said. “The Phaerimm should be making their triumphant reappearance soon.”

Perkins didn’t provide any additional details about how the Phaerimm would make a comeback, but he did talk about what makes the creatures such wonderful and weird villains. “I’m super excited about them,” Perkins said. “The Phaerimm are such a fun, weird monster. It’s a flying cone with tentacles, and it sucks magic. They’re awful. I’m looking forward to bringing them back. “

Perkins also noted that a fan made him a Phaerimm miniature, which might be the only one in existence as they’ve never been turned into an official D&D miniature.

Wizards of the Coast is set to reveal more information about the future of Dungeons & Dragons this Tuesday at 12 PM ET. The D&D Direct will be streamed on the game’s YouTube page.