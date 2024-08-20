Dungeons & Dragons Announces New D&D Direct For Next Week

Dungeons & Dragons is gearing up to announce their slate of 2025 books. Today, Wizards of the Coast announced that they would air a new D&D Direct on August 27th on their YouTube channel. The video will feature a final look at the 2024 Player’s Handbook ahead of its September release along with an “outline” for the future of D&D that will feature “thrilling challenges, familiar realms, and formidable foes.” The D&D Direct will also include a look at Project Sigil, giving fans a new look at the upcoming virtual tabletop (VTT) system described as an “immersive 3D sandbox” ahead of its closed beta later this year. You can check out the trailer for the new D&D Direct down below:

Wizards of the Coast has periodically used D&D Directs to showcase the future of Dungeons & Dragons. In addition to announcing upcoming slates of book releases, Wizards has also announced the One D&D playtest and other 50th anniversary plans through previous D&D Directs.

In fact, thanks to a previous D&D Direct, we have some idea of what some of the upcoming D&D books may be. In a past D&D Direct release, Wizards of the Coast stated that they would publish adventures featuring Venger from the 1980s Dungeons & Dragons cartoon show, the League of Malevolence (a group of villains who appeared in a D&D-branded toyline in the 1980s and appeared in The Wild Beyond the Witchlight adventure), and the Red Wizards of Thay.



It’s also possible that we will get more information about Dungeons & Dragons’ involvement in the new Secret Level anthology series on Prime Video. The franchise will be featured in an episode, with Tiamat making an appearance in the trailer for the show.