Incorporating the Progress Pride Dice Into Dungeons & Dragons Dice

Wizards of the Coast and Sirius Dice have collaborated with Progress Pride flag designer Daniel Quasar to make a new dice set celebrating Pride. Earlier this month, Sirius Dice released the Progress Pride polyhedral dice set, which incorporates the Progress Pride flag into the design. What's more – Sirius Dice and Wizards worked with the original designer of the flag, Daniel Quasar, to design the dice set, continuing a collaboration that started over a year ago.

Quasar originally designed the Progress Pride flag, which incorporates the traditional Pride rainbow design with stripes that represent the trans community and marginalized people of color, back in 2018 and the flag has become one of the main symbols of the LGBTQIA+ community. In a recent interview with ComicBook, Quasar explained the origins of the Progress Pride flag, explaining how they looked to other iterations of the Pride flag for inspiration. "I was inspired to try and see if something I could do to it aesthetically could help build on the messaging that all these other creators were trying to or were accomplishing and just emphasize those things even more," Quasar said. "I feel like it still means a lot of the same of what it was originally created to mean, which is racial equity and trans rights and the importance of focusing on those things as well as my added element of progress, because I think the general idea of the Progress flag is that we have progress to make in the community still."

Sirius Dice and Wizards of the Coast originally approached Quasar in 2023 when they were designing a D20 necklace that incorporated elements of the Progress Pride flag. Quasar asked if he could have an active hand in the design, which turned into a full-fledged collaboration. When asked about the challenges of moving from traditional design to dice design, Quasar spoke about having to learn the capabilities of the manufacturing process. "There's a lot of crying involved and there's a lot of screaming and throwing things, and then eventually you have dice," Quasar said jokingly. "Really, you learn what capabilities you do have in terms of manufacturing and what they're capable of doing and what type of dice they have or are the means of what they can make. And then you formulate where you go from there."

While Quasar toyed with some off-the-wall dice ideas, they eventually decided on a clear dice design with elements of the progress pride flag embedded in the center of each dice. Quasar opted to not pursue a traditional rainbow design because, in their words, "there are already a lot of rainbow-colored dice" but learned about Sirius's clear dice process and how they could inlay clear disks inside of them. "There's just something about clear dice because it's what you can do with them, what you can put inside them...You can add dimensionality and have interesting effects coming out of it," Quasar said. "And so for me, the idea of putting the progress inside of it came down to Sirius introducing me to this print technique that they had with their manufacturer where they have these clear discs that you could print on both sides of, and then those could be inlaid inside."

Another interesting wrinkle with the dice is that each dice (save for the D20) has different-colored numbers, each of which represents a different color on the original Pride flag. The colored numbers give each dice an interesting effect, as if each were tinted despite the clear material. While inadvertent, Quasar noted that it added an additional meaning to the dice. "When we represent ourselves for who we are and emulate that out with our light, whatever, however you want to talk about it, it comes through no matter what," Quasar said. "Our light shines who we are. That in a way, I feel like, plays with that idea."

The new Progress Pride dice are available now on Sirius Dice's website. The set is a limited edition, with only 1,500 made.