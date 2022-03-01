WizKids Brings In Two New Dragons for Dungeons & Dragons Line

WizKids’ ever-growing line of Dungeons & Dragons dragons is getting bigger. Over the past week, WizKids has revealed two new additions to its Dungeons & Dragons – Icons of the Realm line. The first is a new Adult Silver Dragon figure, which can be viewed below. This is the second Adult Metallic Dragon produced by WizKids, following the Adult Gold Dragon released earlier this year. Because Metallic Dragons are typically represented as “good” dragons, they haven’t typically been produced as a “miniature.” However, WizKids has plans to produce figures of all three kinds of dragons – chromatic, gem, and metallic – with both gem dragons and metallic dragons still in the pipeline. The Adult Silver Dragon will cost $99 and will be released in July 2022.

While the Silver Dragon is impressive, it pales in comparison with the other dragon recently announced by the company. WizKids also revealed last week that it would make a figure of the Ancient Red Dragon Balagos. Balagos will have an impressive 24-inch wingspan and stands almost 18 inches tall. Balagos is a famous red dragon from the Forgotten Realms who believed himself to be the true ruler of all dragons. Because he killed any dragon who opposed him, he became known as Dragonsbane. Interestingly, Balagos hasn’t appeared in any recent D&D adventures, which suggests that WizKids simply wanted a named dragon for their big dragon figure or that D&D has plans for Balagos soon. You can check out a render of the new gargantuan figure (with a soda can for comparison) below:

This is the third Gargantuan dragon figure produced by WizKids, following Arveiaturace, an Ancient White Dragon that appeared in the Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden adventure, and a gargantuan figure of Tiamat, the five-headed dragon goddess.

Balagos will have a retail price of $399.99 and is expected to come out in June 2022.