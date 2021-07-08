Dungeons & Dragons' Lord of Slimes Is Getting an 8-Inch Figure

✖

WizKids has announced plans to release an 8-inch tabletop figure of Juiblex, the notorious Demon Lord of Slimes from Dungeons & Dragons. The new figure will be released in January 2022 and is based off of Juiblex's depiction in Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes. The many-eyed slime creature will tower above its tabletop enemies, with a render of the miniature showing the creature rising up from a set of ruins. This is the second in WizKids' line of Demon Lords, following the release of Orcus in January 2021. The Juiblex figure will be released in January 2022 and will have a retail price of $69.99. You can check out a render of the Juiblex figure below:

(Photo: WizKids)

Juiblex is one of Dungeons & Dragons' most notorious Demon Lords. While other Demon Lords plot and scheme in the Abyss, Juiblex is content with corroding and consuming everything it touches. One of Juiblex's more notorious talents is the ability to control any ooze or slime, which makes him a formidable foe when crossed. Juiblex has only appeared in one recent adventure - Out of the Abyss, which focused on several of D&D's more notorious Demon Lords.

WizKids has greatly expanded its line of Dungeons & Dragons miniatures over the past few years. In addition to its plans to produce miniatures of every major Demon Lord, WizKids has also recently launched a line of adult dragons. WizKids has also increased its number of painted and unpainted miniatures lines for Dungeons & Dragons, with its next set "Snowbound" set focused on various denizens of the icy north. WizKids also recently announced plans to release a Githyanki statue based on the creature's depiction on the cover of the original Fiend Folio, as well as a new Dungeons Scrawlers board game designed to introduce younger kids to D&D.

We may get a more in-depth look at Juiblex at D&D Live, which is set to take place on July 16th and July 17th. The two-day streaming event will feature several D&D games with celebrities players as well as announcements about various upcoming D&D products including products by various partners like WizKids.