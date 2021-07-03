WizKids Announces Dungeons & Dragons Statue Based on Classic Book Cover

✖

WizKids will release a new Dungeons & Dragons statue inspired by the cover art from the first Fiend Folio. Earlier this week, WizKids announced the Dungeons & Dragons - Githyanki Premium Statue with a planned release date of July 23rd. The statue is based on the Emmanuel cover of the Advanced Dungeons & Dragons Fiend Folio cover, which shows a githyanki warrior wielding a large blade. The statue stands about 12 inches high and will cost $249.99.

(Photo: WizKids)

The Fiend Folio's history is an interesting one, as the book was originally designed and edited by Games Workshop, the company best known for making Warhammer 40,000 and other Warhammer games. The book was the second bestiary-style book following the original Monster Manual and contained a mix of dangerous threats and bizarre creatures. Some monsters introduced to D&D through the Fiend Folio include flumphs, the Elemental Princes of Evil, githyanki, aarakocra, tabaxi, and the hook horror.

The new statue continues WizKids' line of premium Dungeons & Dragons figures, which include a variety of premium figures meant for tabletop combat. WizKids is also releasing a series of premium figures of Adult Chromatic Dragon figures, and also has plans to release figures based on the Demon Lords and other classic monsters from the D&D world. The company also produces a series of popular unpainted figures, giving collectors and players the chance to customize the figures with their own color schemes. WizKids also recently announced Dungeons Scrawlers, a new tabletop game for kids inspired by D&D. Many of WizKids' D&D products can be ordered from their website.

We'll likely see more Dungeons & Dragons announcements at D&D Live, the upcoming two day streaming event that takes place on July 16th and July 17th. That event will spotlight two upcoming D&D products - The Wild Beyond the Witchlight adventure and the Strixhaven: Cirriculum of Chaos campaign setting book. The streaming event will also feature several games featuring celebrities like Jack Black, Kevin Smith, and WWE superstars Xavier Woods and Ember Moon. More details about D&D Live will be announced throughout the month.