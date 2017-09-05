Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Looks Tuckered Out In New Rampage Set Photo

Production has been moving along on the Rampage film, which is based on the Bally/Midway arcade classic of the same name, revolving around three gigantic monsters that literally go on a rampage as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, alongside other cast members like Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Naomie Harris, try to stop them in their tracks.

With that, Johnson has revealed a new on-set photo from the forthcoming film, showing him in a rather beat-down state, as if he just came face-to-face with one of the monsters in the film. He didn't confirm as much, but he definitely looks like he just went through a war.

In the photo, Johnson noted on Twitter, "Do not go gentle. Grateful to put in work w/ our hard working crew on the eve of our Independence," he noted, followed by the hashtags "#OnSet #Rampage #BloodiedAndBattered" You can see the photo below.

Do not go gentle.

Grateful to put in work w/ our hard working crew on the eve of our Independence.

#OnSet #Rampage #BloodiedAndBattered 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0qolgyoImW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 3, 2017

This serves as the latest on-set photo for the film, in which others have been revealed, including various cast members and early motion capture work, which is being handled by the team at Weta Digital, who are responsible for the special effects in films like the Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit films. No doubt they'll add a level of realism to Rampage's monsters to make them stand out – especially as they tear cities apart.

The film is definitely shaping up with its production, which is being handled by director Brad Peyton, who previously teamed up with Johnson for the 2015 blockbuster San Andreas. No doubt this film will be just as big in style and scope as that one, and maybe even bigger with monsters stomping around all over the place.

Johnson previously provided details on the film, noting, "I head up an anti poaching unit out of Rwanda. My best friend is a rare albino gorilla named, George. Very bad people infect George, an alligator and a wolf with a serum. All three animals grow at an unprecedented rate. Their size, speed, agility and violent aggression is off the charts. They go on a deadly rampage and want to destroy the world. George not happy. Me not happy. When animals like you, they lick you. When they don't like you, they kill you. I will hunt down the bad people who did this to my best friend. And when I find them, I will not lick them."

Rampage is set to hit theaters on April 20th, 2018.