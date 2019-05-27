Dying Light 2 Devs Tease a “Surprise” For Nintendo Switch

E3 2019 is set to kick off the festivities in roughly two weeks, which means panic mode is beginning to set in for many people, whether it be fans or developers. There will be plenty of showings this year, and even though some big names have dropped out of the event, that just gives others a chance to show off even more. One such showcase will feature Dying Light 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 title from Techland Publishing. During a recent interview, Techland CTO Pawel Rohleder was asked if the upcoming title will arrive on Nintendo Switch, and while it seems like it won’t be, Rohleder did say something is coming to Switch this year from them.

While speaking with Wccftech recently, Rohleder touched on a number of topics, including the possibility of Dying Light 2 being a cross-generation game. However, when he was asked if Techland planned to bring the title to Nintendo Switch, to which he said the engine that the studio is using does not support the portable console. “We are focusing on AAA content,” he said. “But I can tell you that we might have a surprise for the Nintendo Switch later this year. I can’t tell you more.”

Naturally, this leads one to wonder exactly what Techland is working on when it comes to the Nintendo Switch. Seeing as their games are created on the same proprietary C engine, which is being used for Dying Light 2, there is a good chance we won’t see any of their titles make it to Nintendo Switch. There is always the possibility that they are simply publishing another developer’s game on the Switch, but at this point, it is definitely anyone’s guess. Either way, here’s to hoping we see the first Dying Light or even Dead Island make it to the Nintendo console.

Dying Light 2 is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Do you have any ideas as to what Techland has in store for Nintendo Switch players? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!