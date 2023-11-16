New Dying Light 2 Update Released With Patch Notes

A new update for Dying Light 2 has today been released across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. Despite launching nearly two years ago, developer Techland has continued to push out new patches and content for DL2 at a frequent pace. Now, this trend has resulted in another new patch for the open-world action game going live, although this update is definitely not as vast as previous ones that have been seen.

As of this moment, hotfix version 1.13.1 for Dying Light 2 is available to download. Since this is a hotfix, this patch is less focused on bringing new content to DL2 and is instead looking to squash various bugs and fix other problems that have been discovered. To that end, this update might not have a major impact on most Dying Light 2 players but it should make the experience more stable, especially on PlayStation and Xbox.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for today's new Dying Light 2 update attached at the bottom of the page.

Dying Light 2 Patch Notes

This Update Addresses:

• several crashes for Playstation and XBOX platforms

• fixed several scenarios where COOP games couldn't connect to each other

• added LODs (Level Of Distance) variants to recently added Community Maps models

• fixed crash on Run Boy Run Community map challenge start

• fixed an specific issue with unavailable Bloody Ties content after loading the game

• fixed an issue with game freezes and eventual game crash

• fixed specific crash after loading the save file

• fixed specific crash after trying to join another player in COOP session

• fixed connection and inviting issues between STEAM and EPIC platforms

• fixed an issue where player could kill GRE Aberration with one hit during spawning animation

• fixed and issue with Cricket Bat/Scrapper Hammer/Buccaneer fail to appear in the user's weapon wheel making the challenges impossible to finish

• fixed an issue with Player who does not receive any damage by most enemies when wearing level 9 outfit with Toughness Booster activated

• added changes in Biter's stamina balance to make performing Finishers on them easier

• decreased LP for GRE Aberrations to 1000LP