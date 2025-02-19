New Dying Light 2 Update Brings Back Tower Raid Permanently

Techland has released a new update for Dying Light 2 today that brings back Tower Raid for good. By all accounts, Tower Raid has been one of the most popular game modes in DL2 since it was first introduced. Previously, though, Tower Raid would only stick around for a limited period of time before Techland would then remove it from Dying Light 2. Fortunately, for those who enjoy the mode greatly, it has now come back and no longer has plans to

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, this new Dying Light 2 update reintroduces Tower Raid along with some new features. Techland has overhauled how progression works in Tower Raid while also bringing new rewards for players to unlock. There are also different difficulty modes for those who want Tower Raid to truly present a major challenge to them in Dying Light 2. All in all, this should be the best version of the mode that has ever been seen in DL2, which makes it perfect to give a spin for the first time if you haven’t experienced it before.

Below you can check out Techland’s new trailer for Tower Raid in Dying Light 2 along with its detailed features.

“Four Different Classes — Round up a squad in up to 4-player co-op. Pick from the Tank, Brawler, Ranger or Specialist classes; each one has its own unique skill set. And if you really want to push yourself, you can always go in alone.

New Mode — Decide how tough you want it. There will be three modes to choose from: Quick, Normal and Elite. Just remember that during your rougelite adventures, every run will be unique with a new combination of floors and challenges.

New Progression System — Fail. Get tougher. Repeat. Even after you get taken out, you’ll get new skills and become more powerful, as well as capable of arming yourself for the next run.

New Rewards — Trade with Sola at the Raid Hub. You’ll encounter a woman who may have just the thing you need. Push on to obtain new exclusive rewards, such as the Office Day Outfit, the Kuai Dagger, or the Silenced Pistol.

Got all that? Good. — Now raid that tower by selecting ‘Raid Hub’ from the Main Menu. And good luck! Lastly, we’re open to receiving feedback from you as we continue to update Tower Raid with further focus on rebalancing features and more.”