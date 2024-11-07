New Dying Light 2 Update Brings Tons of Tower Raid Fixes

Techland has released a new Dying Light 2 update today that includes tons of fixes for its new Tower Raid game mode. This past week, Tower Raid was let loose in Dying Light 2 as a limited time Halloween-themed event. And while Halloween has now come and gone, Tower Raid will remain live in DL2 for roughly two more weeks. As a result, Techland is trying to improve the experience just a bit with a new patch.
Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, update version 1.19.1 for Dying Light 2 is a pretty small one. While there are a lot of tweaks to Tower Raid, this is essentially the only thing that Techland has tweaked on this patch. There are a couple of smaller refinements to DL2 that have also been made with this update, but they aren’t that notable.
To get a look at everything that has changed with this new Dying Light 2 update, you can view the full patch notes attached below.
Dying Light 2 Update 1.19.1 Patch Notes
Tower Raid
- Reduced the number of virals spawning on floors 1 & 4
- Reduced the health of biters by around 25%
- Reduced the health of virals on several floors to match the rest of the Tower Raid
- Completing the Tower Raid will award you the correct blueprint and weapon
- In case of a disconnection, you will still obtain candies for the progress you made
- Fixed an issue with missing EXP for co-op players after failing or completing the Tower Raid
- Fixed an issue with the character selection screen missing after dying in the Tower Raid
- Fixed an issue with the character selection screen missing when spamming inventory button
- Fixed an issue with the player missing on the ending screen
- Fixed an issue with the host restarting the Tower Raid with no class selected
- Fixed an issue with the class choosing screen missing when loading in as a peer in co-op
- Fixed crashes in co-op related to the host or peer prompting different actions (for example, loading in when the host dies, or accessing Baka when the host enters the TR)
- Fixed soft locks on several floors (related to skipping sequences or having doors locked)
- Fixed the access to the bathroom on floor 6
- Fixed the LODs on floor 10
- Addressed the FPS issues on floor 15
- Adjusted Hive levels on selected floors
- Volatiles on specific floors won’t soft-lock you by pushing you into objects anymore
- Adjusted the number of enemies spawned during the Demummy encounter
- Fixed the marker appearing after the Tyrant fight
- The rage booster will now work properly with the Fortress Perk
- The Advantage Pusher and Shattering Force Perks will apply the correct modifier
- Optimized the lighting on selected floors
- Fixed the missing SFX for the air vents and Scythe
- Fixed the resource duplication glitch
- Fixed minor subtitle and localization errors
- Players will be able to access the blueprints assigned to the character they selected
- The Van Aiden Outfit is now labeled correctly as a Legendary Outfit
- Van Aiden will enter the Tower Raid with the UV light equipped
- The Grappling Hook will be accessible only for the dedicated class
Other
- Fixed missing SFX for armored infected
- Fixed an issue with the Mission Reward window displaying empty
- A hint to remove the Spectral Goggles will now appear more frequently