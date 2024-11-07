New Dying Light 2 Update Brings Tons of Tower Raid Fixes

Techland has released a new Dying Light 2 update today that includes tons of fixes for its new Tower Raid game mode. This past week, Tower Raid was let loose in Dying Light 2 as a limited time Halloween-themed event. And while Halloween has now come and gone, Tower Raid will remain live in DL2 for roughly two more weeks. As a result, Techland is trying to improve the experience just a bit with a new patch.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, update version 1.19.1 for Dying Light 2 is a pretty small one. While there are a lot of tweaks to Tower Raid, this is essentially the only thing that Techland has tweaked on this patch. There are a couple of smaller refinements to DL2 that have also been made with this update, but they aren’t that notable.

To get a look at everything that has changed with this new Dying Light 2 update, you can view the full patch notes attached below.

Tower Raid

Reduced the number of virals spawning on floors 1 & 4

Reduced the health of biters by around 25%

Reduced the health of virals on several floors to match the rest of the Tower Raid

Completing the Tower Raid will award you the correct blueprint and weapon

In case of a disconnection, you will still obtain candies for the progress you made

Fixed an issue with missing EXP for co-op players after failing or completing the Tower Raid

Fixed an issue with the character selection screen missing after dying in the Tower Raid

Fixed an issue with the character selection screen missing when spamming inventory button

Fixed an issue with the player missing on the ending screen

Fixed an issue with the host restarting the Tower Raid with no class selected

Fixed an issue with the class choosing screen missing when loading in as a peer in co-op

Fixed crashes in co-op related to the host or peer prompting different actions (for example, loading in when the host dies, or accessing Baka when the host enters the TR)

Fixed soft locks on several floors (related to skipping sequences or having doors locked)

Fixed the access to the bathroom on floor 6

Fixed the LODs on floor 10

Addressed the FPS issues on floor 15

Adjusted Hive levels on selected floors

Volatiles on specific floors won’t soft-lock you by pushing you into objects anymore

Adjusted the number of enemies spawned during the Demummy encounter

Fixed the marker appearing after the Tyrant fight

The rage booster will now work properly with the Fortress Perk

The Advantage Pusher and Shattering Force Perks will apply the correct modifier

Optimized the lighting on selected floors

Fixed the missing SFX for the air vents and Scythe

Fixed the resource duplication glitch

Fixed minor subtitle and localization errors

Players will be able to access the blueprints assigned to the character they selected

The Van Aiden Outfit is now labeled correctly as a Legendary Outfit

Van Aiden will enter the Tower Raid with the UV light equipped

The Grappling Hook will be accessible only for the dedicated class

Other