‘Dying Light 2’ Is Doubling Down On Parkour

One of the best things about Techland’s Dying Light was moving through its post-apocalyptic world with a robust and fluid parkour and movement system. There’s not many things more exhilarating than parkouring your way up, down, and around everything knowing that one small mistake means you’re zombie food.

And thankfully parkour will not only be the star of Dying Light 2, but the Polish developer is doubling down on it and adding to it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to EDGE magazine (via Wccftech), Lead Desinger Tymon Smektala revealed that the team hasn’t just added a ton of new parkour moves and options, but it has greater synergized it with the game’s combat, which the first game didn’t always do well.

“In the first game when you used parkour in combat it was mostly as a finisher, like drop-kicking an enemy off a rooftop,” said Smektala. “In Dying Light 2 we’ve added a lot of moves that let you create an opening, to start an encounter or to do something during that encounter.”

In the same interview, the Lead Designer also talks a little bit about the world you’re exploring, a world Techland pitches as the “Modern Dark Ages.” Further, what type of archetypes the game is going with for story.

“Everything is scarce, resources are extremely rare, there is nearly no technology and if there is technology it’s things that people were able to keep running after the fall,” said Smektala. “When you think of medieval times, there are all those things that come to mind instantly. Intrigue, infidelity, harsh laws; you steal something and your hand gets cut off. The relations between people, between the people in power and those not as fortunate, we’re using those archetypes in our story.”

While parkour will be familiar to players who played 2015’s Dying Light, Dying Light 2’s ambitious story and storytelling techniques is something entirely new, which is perhaps why the studio brought in a premier writing team for the project.

Dying Light 2 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is currently scheduled to release sometime next year.

For more news, information, and media on the title, click here.