Dying Light 2 Releases New Update With Patch Notes

Dying Light 2 has released a new update complete with patch notes. Most notably the update -- which is live as of today on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X -- prepares the game for the Bloody Ties DLC that releases later this week on November 10. In addition, it also adds a fan-favorite feature from the first Dying Light game. And of course, it comes with a laundry list of game improvements and fixes.

While we know everything the update does courtesy of the patch notes, we don't know what the file size of the update is on any platforms, which means we can't offer any insight into how long the update may take to download, but given the size and content of the patch notes below, it's reasonable to expect a meatier download.

Below, you can check out the entire patch notes for the update, courtesy of Techland:

PATCH NOTES:

Bloody Ties DLC (available on November 10th):

Who doesn't want hundreds of fans chanting their name in perfect unison? Or feel like they are loved and admired while obtaining unimaginable riches at the same time? But what if, to have it all, one must first pay the highest price?

Play The First Story DLC:

Discover a New Location – venture to Carnage Hall, the epicenter of splendor, death, fame, barbarity, fortune, and bloodshed. The place where the greatest fighters battle for glory!

Experience a New Narrative – secure a spot in the Pantheon of the best fighters, and make tough choices as the plot for power and revenge reaches its tipping point.

Behold... the Carnage Manica! – tap into the power barricade that is the Carnage Manica and take hold of new weapons to make creative combat that much more creative.

Fight the Freaks – face off against hordes of new Infected like the towering Gorilla Demolisher, fire-spewing Inferno, and many others!

X-Ray – First Phase

The all-time loved feature from Dying Light is back! X-ray is available and will make your gameplay more memorable! Please keep in mind that this is the first phase of this feature, and we will work in the future to make it iconic for Dying Light 2 Stay Human – your feedback is appreciated, so smash some bones and let us know what you think about it!

Gameplay Updates

The Nights in The City got darker! Overall darkness is way deeper than before

Throwable items trajectory implemented

Players can now run in the PK ship HUB

Outfits preview is available

Fixed an issue with the achievements not being granted to the players upon completion

Players will no longer be able to travel outside the playable area in Let's Waltz quest

Waltz in Let's Waltz quest will no longer be idle

You can no longer get stuck in a car during the Let's Waltz quest

During the Let's Waltz quest, toxic chemicals will reduce the player's infection as usual

Fixed an issue where UV Safezone in Main Terminal Station was not fully functional

Hakon won't fall asleep on the mattress in the Getting Stronger quest, allowing players to progress with the quest

The toxic area near Downtown and The Wharf will deal damage again

Howler's alert indicator will be shown correctly

The death screen will be shown correctly when defeated in the Challenge

Collectibles from Chapter 2 will not count toward the achievements

Fixed an issue where the grappling hook was unavailable during Hooked on the Thrill Challenge, and Nightrunner Trial 3

Multiple Challenges got fixed objective count and timers

The Wharf water tower will be correctly assigned to Peacekeepers upon the player's decision

Virals will hear better, reacting to various sounds with more intensity

Fixed an issue where the Infected becomes unresponsive and dies

Damage scaling for fists and dropkicks is fixed, no longer allowing players to box through the game easily

You can no longer fall through the elevator

Fixed an issue with "Leaving the mission area" during the Twin Brothers' quest

Added a new Craftmaster upgrading tutorial for the new players

The wardrobe is no longer blocking the exit in one of the safe zones

Frank's door at the Fish Eye is now open during Explore Villedor mode, which will allow plates to get a collectible located there

Fixed AI outline during Rage Mode in one of the story quests

Fixed issues with Stamina not depleting during some of the Nightrunners' trials

Co-op Updates

Users won't encounter a black screen while activating windmill when one of the players is respawning

Animation of grabbing the player by infected should no longer freeze

You can now leave the game if the host dies during certain story quests

Fixed user's online ID disappearing during some activities in co-op

UI/UX Updates

Removed a glitch where a white box showed up when LMB was clicked

Fixed a display timer on Challenges from Chapter 1

Players will be no longer to see outside the map with the Photo Mode

Fixed lighting inside buildings during the day

AI clothes will not stretch in a long distance

Fixed some missing textures in the bazaar

Beehives are more aligned with the trees in the Prologue

Fixed the sound glitch that did not play any sound during the death screen

Biters will ragdoll correctly when dropkicked

Raindrops will be appropriately displayed on the water's surface

Aiden's Stash text fixes

Multiple Lightning/Brightness tweaks

Fixed an issue with previously looted bags being highlighted during survival sense

Fixed issues with missing textures

Parts of the player's outfits are now displayed correctly in Photomode, and inventory

Fixed an issue with parkour music being stuck on one track indefinitely

Technical Updates

Fixed an issue where using a rollback feature might lead to the game crashing

Fixed the framerate drop issue that was happening randomly after a few hours of gameplay

Fixed an issue with random crashes during the combat

Players will no longer be stuck in the infinite loop after launching the game in Steam Offline mode

Fixed multiple crashes on consoles

Fixed random freezes when changing some options

Fixed textures in X13

Fixed D3D failed to execute error

Fixed occasional crashes when playing with Video Settings set to D3D12 Ultimate Raytracing

Dying Light 2 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game is scheduled to come to Nintendo Switch sometime this year, but there's still no date for this port.