Dynasty Warriors 9 Gives an Even Closer Look at its Open World in New Trailer

Koei Tecmo is doing something with the Dynasty Warriors franchise that has never been done so far: making it open world! This is an exciting change for fans of such a long-standing franchise, and gives the traditional feel of this narrative a fresh new take for players to enjoy.

The developers behind the latest installment have just released a brand new trailer showcasing more of that stunning open world to give fans more of an idea of how it will actually work mechanically and in relation to more of the traditional mechanics in-game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The above video showcases a lot more about the map than initially previewed including climbing mechanics, environmental interaction, how the fast travel system works, and more. Players can also see the ability to ride horses in-game, making boots on ground travel much more efficient.

Territory control is also a huge focal point in this trailer, showing the many ways players can conquer. A direct, brutal approach is doable, but there are more strategic ways to go about it as well. It’s all about reducing the difficulty to play smarter, not harder. Unless you’re looking for the additional challenge, which – fair.

The story is looking to be amazing, with each look we get into the next installment. New and familiar faces, new ground to cover, and new mechanics to explore definitely give many incentives to jump right back into the franchise. “The story begins with the Yellow Turban Rebellion, and progresses as the final objective is conquered in each of the over 10 chapters that comprise the game’s story. Players have the freedom of choosing how they want to proceed through each chapter, whether it is by completing every single mission, roaming freely across the field, or rushing straight towards the final objective.”

As for the title’s official description, this is what players can look forward to:

“In Dynasty Warriors 9, you will experience an immersive open world adventure featuring the signature “One Versus Thousands” style action in the series’ most ambitious entry to date. The players will explore China as it existed when feudal warlords vied for dominance over the land – the waning days of the Han dynasty and emergence of the Three Kingdoms era. Setting out to complete various objectives, players will utilize an unprecedented world map to navigate and traverse a variety of different landscapes ranging from vast plains to snow-covered peaks presented with dynamic day/night and weather cycles. The players can explore these impressive environments and engage with the surroundings to gain an upper hand in battle.”