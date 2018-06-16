E3 2019 Plans Already Underway, Dates Set

E3 2018 is over and what a wild ride it was. We got announcements we weren’t expecting, hello Xbox One showcase, as well as deeper looks inside of some of the most anticipated games in the industry. Overall, another successful E3 and as the expo celebrates almost 70,000 attendees, it’s already time to look ahead!

According to the Entertainment Software Association, “More than 69,200 people attended E3 2018, the year’s most influential and anticipated event for video games. Millions more around the world watched the week’s events online. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the trade association that represents the U.S. video game industry and owns and produces E3, also revealed that next year’s E3 will take place June 11-13, 2019 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. On E3’s final day, ESA announced Brigham Young University (BYU) took top honors as the winner of E3 College Game Competition”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With over 200 exhibitors, amazing companies coming out to celebrate all things gaming, and epic loot being given away to those that got their game on, E3 2018 was a party to remember.

“E3 2018 was an enormous success, amplified by the thousands of gamers in attendance and millions more around the world who watched online,” said Michael D. Gallagher, president and CEO of ESA. “E3 2018 reinforced the cultural prominence of video games for a global audience. Congratulations to our innovative exhibitors, members, and partners and to the millions of gamers who celebrated a spectacular E3 with us.”

“E3 welcomed 15,000 gamers to the show floor and offered them the chance to connect with the biggest names in video games and special guests from the world of entertainment at E3 Coliseum, including Westworld series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Elijah Wood, Amy Hennig, Darren Aronofsky, Jack Black, Hideo Kojima, and Camilla Luddington.”

We were there live again this year and it was absolutely amazing watching the general admission folks get to meet and greet with their favourite names in the industry! We also got our hands on some of the most anticipated titles coming in the future, such as Anthem and Cyberpunk 2077!

Did you get a chance to attend the show this year? If not, what were your impressions from what you’ve seen covered so far? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!