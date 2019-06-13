E3 2020 Dates Revealed

Today is the last day of this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, meaning gamers everywhere are winding down from the wealth of information they have received over the past five days. Many exciting things were revealed and announced during E3 2019, including the fact that Keanu Reeves is in Cyberpunk 2077, Jon Bernthal’s dog, new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC characters, and much more. However, now that the show is coming to a close, it’s time to start planning for next year’s big event. That said, we know exactly when E3 2020 will be held.

Much like any other year at E3, the ESA puts a sign up on the last day, welcoming attendees to come back the following year. Included with this are the dates during which the event will take place. Thanks to Twitter user “lucas_patricio,” we know that E3 2020 will be held from June 9th until the 11th, placing it just a couple days earlier than this year’s show.

Of course, there’s no telling what exactly will be at the show next year, but that just means we get to have some fun with speculation. Microsoft will more than likely fully reveal Project Scarlett, which is the next generation of Xbox. If Sony plans to be in attendance, we will also probably see the full reveal of the next PlayStation as well. Bethesda might have something to say about Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI, but that’s a big maybe.

Other than that, it’s anyone’s guess as to what will be present at E3 2020. Cyberpunk 2077 is releasing a couple of months prior to the show, The Last of Us Part II depends on if Sony will be there, and just about anything is possible. Until we get closer to the event, however, we will just have to keep on guessing.

What do you think about all of this? Do you have any predictions as to what we will see at next year’s E3? Do you think gaming’s biggest stage is in trouble moving forward? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

