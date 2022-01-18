E3 Is “Probably” Being Canceled Altogether in 2022

At the start of this month, the Entertainment Software Association, which is the controlling entity behind the annual E3 gaming convention, revealed that it wouldn’t be holding the event in-person once again this year due to lingering concerns associated with the pandemic. Based on the statement that was given by the ESA at the time, it was believed that a digital version of the conference, similar to what was held in 2021, would transpire once again this summer. However, based on some new reporting that has since come about, it now sounds like E3 2022 as a whole is just being scrapped.

According to video game industry reporter Jeff Grubb, a digital iteration of E3 2022 is also now likely being scrapped for this summer. In a new video released on YouTube, Grubb briefly explained that the digital component of the show is likely not happening, which means that this summer’s landscape for gaming announcements will look much different than normal. “E3’s been canceled. Well, physically it’s been canceled; digitally, probably also canceled,” Grubb said.

When it comes to what will replace E3 in the typical window of summer gaming announcements, it looks like Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest program will now take center stage. Started in 2020, Keighley created Summer Game Fest as an additional event where video game publishers and developers could reveal new information about some of their upcoming titles. The show expanded quite a bit in 2021 and Keighley has since confirmed that it will be returning in 2022. Now, with E3 seemingly not taking place at all, Summer Game Fest will likely become the big gaming event to keep an eye on in the coming months.

Assuming that E3 2022 is canceled altogether, it remains to be seen if the show will even end up returning. At this point in time, E3 hasn’t been held in-person from Los Angeles since 2019. Conversely, the 2021 digital edition of the conference was much-maligned by “attendees” who experienced it. Whether or not the ESA even tries to bring back the convention in 2023 remains to be seen, but there’s a good chance that we may just be watching the event die in slow motion.

If this is the end of E3 as we know it, how do you feel? And are you someone that even wants a digital version of E3 2022 to still come about? Let me know either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.