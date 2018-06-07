E3 Coliseum Schedule Revealed, Including Spider-Man, Westworld and More

Next week, the Electronic Entertainment Expo is upon us. But along with hundreds of games and several surprises, the show will also be home to some must-see panels at the E3 Coliseum.

Taking place at the Novo from Tuesday through Thursday, the Coliseum will be the place to see a variety of gaming and media superstars talking about games in one capacity or another. And for those that don’t have an E3 2018 badge to attend, a majority of the panels will be broadcast online across Twitch, Mixer, Twitter and YouTube. We’ll provide the links as soon as they’re live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as how this year’s schedule looks, here’s the rundown:

Tuesday, June 12

10:00 a.m. — Revenge of the NPC: Video Gaming’s Influence on Westworld

Jonathan Nolan, Creator/Showrunner/Director — “Westworld”

Lisa Joy, Creator/Showrunner/Director — “Westworld”

Tom Bissell, Author

11:00 a.m. — ‘The Last of Us Part II’

Neil Druckmann, Director/Writer — Naughty Dog

Anthony Newman, Co-Game Director — Naughty Dog

Kurt Margenau, Co-Game Director — Naughty Dog

12:15 p.m. — Interactive Magic with Penn Jillette and Randy Pitchford

Penn Jillette, Magician — Penn & Teller

Randy Pitchford, President — Gearbox

1:00 p.m. — The Music of ‘Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’

Grant Kirkhope, Composer — “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle”

1:45 p.m. — The Future of Narrative

Amy Hennig, Writer/Director

2:30 p.m. — Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Fighting Game Dojo

Katsuhiro Harada, Franchise Director — “Tekken”

Motohiro Okubo, Producer — “Tekken,” “Soul Calibur”

3:00 p.m. — Hideo Kojima in Conversation with Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Hideo Kojima, President — Kojima Productions

Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Director — “Kong: Skull Island”

4:00 p.m. — The Making of ‘Fallout 76’

Todd Howard, Designer/Director/Producer — Bethesda Game Studios

Danny O’Dwyer, Creator — NoClip

5:00 p.m. — ‘Transference’ with Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood, Actor

6:00 p.m. — ‘Grim Fandango’

Alan Blumenfeld, Actor

Tony Plana, Actor

Jim Ward, Actor

Tim Schafer, President — Double Fine Productions

Maria Canals-Barrera, Actor

Patrick Dollaghan, Actor

Out of all of these, the Westworld and Kojima panels look like absolute musts; and Fallout 76 could be a panel that fans shouldn’t miss.

Wednesday, June 13

11:30 a.m. — ‘World of Warcraft’ Storytelling: Bringing a Robust Universe to Life Through Different Mediums

Steve Danuser, Sr. Narrative Designer — Blizzard

Terran Gregory, Project Director — Blizzard

Christie Golden, Sr. Writer — Blizzard

12:00 p.m. — ‘LEGO DC Super-Villains’: An Inside Look at the Villain-centric Adventure Game

Arthur Parsons, Head of Design — TT Games

Ames Kirshen, VP, Interactive & Animation — DC Entertainment

Justin Ramsden, Designer, Super Heroes, The LEGO Group

Clancy Brown, Voice of Lex Luthor

Joshua Overnshire — Moderator

1:00 p.m. — ‘Ghost of Tsushima’

Chris Zimmerman, Founder/Programmer — Sucker Punch Productions

Nate Fox, Creative Director — Sucker Punch Productions

Jason Connell, Art/Creative Director — Sucker Punch Productions

Joanna Wang, Environments Lead — Sucker Punch Productions

1:45 p.m. — ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’

Jason Blundell, Co-Studio Head — TreyArch

2:30 p.m. — ILMxLAB: Pioneering Immersive Storytelling

Mohen Leo, Director of Content and Platform Strategy — ILMxLAB

Julie Peng, Sr Manager, Talent Acquisition — ILMxLAB

Matt Martin, Creative Executive — Lucasfilm Story Group

3:00 p.m. — Phil Spencer: Gaming for Everyone

Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox — Microsoft

Tina Summerford, Head of Programming — Xbox

3:30 p.m. — ‘Tomb Raider’

Camilla Luddington, Performance Artist for Lara Croft — “Shadow of the Tomb Raider”

Jill Murray, Lead Writer — Eidos Montreal

Darryl Purdy, Performance Director — “Shadow of the Tomb Raider”

Earl Baylon, Performance Artist for Jonah Maiava — “Shadow of the Tomb Raider”

4:00 p.m. — Inside the Web: A New Look at ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ for PS4

Andrew Reiner, Executive Editor — Game Informer

Bryan Intihar, Creative Director — Insomniac Games

Jon Paquette, Lead Writer — Insomniac Games

Caninda Chew, Animation Director — Insomniac Games

Ryan Smith, Game Director — Insomniac Games

Bill Rosemann, Executive Creative Director — Marvel Games

6:00 p.m. — Worlds Collide

Donald Mustard, Worldwide Creative Director — Epic Games

Joe Russo, Director — “Avengers: Infinity War”

Geoff Keighley, Executive Producer — The Game Awards

6:30 p.m. — Vitamin String Quartet: ‘God of War’

The Spider-Man panel should be a huge hit on this day; and having Joe Russo speak about worlds colliding should be pretty sweet. Plus it’ll be interesting to hear what Phil Spencer has to say following Xbox’s E3 showcase.

Thursday, June 14

There’s not much happening this day, but you do get the following:

10:00 a.m. — Darren Aronofsky in Conversation

Darren Aronofsky, Filmmaker

10:45 a.m. — ‘Cuphead’

James Baxter, Animator

Maya Modelhauer, Executive Producer, Lead Inking Artist — Studio MDHR

Hanna Abi-Hanna, Lead Animator — Studio MDHR

We’re not sure what Aronofsky will have to say, but he’ll have a fascinating conversation nevertheless. And Cuphead is going to be an artist’s dream come true, as the team will be hosting a live animation session where they show you how much effort it takes to bring its 1930’s style to life.

Overall, there are quite a few sessions that make E3 Coliseum stand out this year. You might want to schedule ahead though, because a lot of these are going to fill up sooner rather than later. It never hurts to try and stand in line early.

E3 2018 takes place next week.