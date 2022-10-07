New EA App Launches, Will Replace Origin

The days of launching Electronic Arts games on the PC platform via the Origin app are coming to an end. EA announced this week that the company's new app (referred to imply as the "EA app") has graduated from its open beta phase and is ready to become available for everyone to use. It's faster and more reliable than Origin, EA claims, and that means that Origin will eventually be replaced by its successor.

For those who may not have even known that the EA app was in beta at all and were just using Origin regardless, EA announced the next plans for the PC launchers this week and touted some of the improvements the EA app boasts.

"Today, we're thrilled to announce that the EA app has officially left its open beta phase and will soon replace Origin as our primary PC platform," EA said. "The EA app is our fastest and lightest PC client to date. With the new streamlined design you will easily find the games and content you're looking for and discover your new favorite games. With automatic game downloads and background updates you can ensure that your games are ready to play when you are."

It also shared more info about how people will be able to make the jump from Origin to the EA app while keeping games and saves intact. EA said it'll be inviting people to "make the move soon," but no dates were given as to when those invites might be sent out. EA did reassure users that both local and cloud saves as well as friends lists will transfer, too, and you'll still be able to link Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation accounts as usual.

For those who want to go ahead and get the app to get ahead of the eventual invite phase EA is planning, you can download it here. EA didn't specify in the blog post when the Origin app would be retired, but in a separate post within the forums regarding this topic, an EA community manager confirmed that "Origin will eventually be fully sunset."