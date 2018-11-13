EA DICE Lays Out ‘Battlefield V’ Launch Week Plans

We’re just a few days away from returning to EA DICE’s Battlefield series with the long-awaited Battlefield V, which will bring back the front lines with a number of new single player War Stories, as well as its signature multiplayer. And the developer isn’t holding back when it comes to lining up a huge launch week of events for the game.

The company detailed what’s on the way in a new Reddit post, including a forthcoming livestream that takes a look at the Deluxe Edition of the game, as well as details for content that’ll be on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a rundown of what fans can expect over the next few days:

Wednesday, November 14

Update – Battlefield V 11/14/2018 Update – An incoming update released prior to Deluxe Edition going live that addresses some major issues.

Article – Battlefield V 11/14/2018 Update Notes – You can’t release an update without update notes. We’ll detail everything implemented with the newly released update.

AMAA – Reddit AMAA (Ask Me Almost Anything) with DICE Developers – As we celebrate the upcoming launch of Deluxe Edition, join us as we answer almost any of your outstanding BFV questions.

Thursday, November 15

Launch – Battlefield V Deluxe Edition for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 – Ah yeah! BFV DE releases for all platforms.

Livestream – Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Launch Celebration with DICE – Join DICE as we celebration the release of BFV Deluxe Edition, live from DICE Stockholm.

Friday, November 16

Web – Battlefield V Tips & Tricks Update – Check out Battlefield V tips, guides, and tutorials to improve your game and win more games in Battlefield V.

Article – Battlefield V Weekly Debrief – Your one-stop destination for all the blogs, videos, and major news that happened in the week, with a comprehensive Q&A with our DICE developers using feedback collected from the Battlefield Twitter, Reddit, Discord, and Forums. ICYMI, here’s last week’s Battlefield V Weekly Debrief.

More updates are likely to come next week with the launch of the Standard Edition of Battlefield V. And by that point, hopefully we’ll get more info on the forthcoming Battle Royale mode that’s in the works, set to launch sometime this March. Fingers crossed we won’t be waiting too much longer.

Battlefield V releases on November 20 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC. You can access the game through Origin and EA Access on PC and Xbox One now, respectively; and the Deluxe Edition will open up play this Thursday!