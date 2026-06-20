EA Permanently Shutting Down AAA Game in 48 Hours

EA is permanently shutting down a AAA game in approximately 48 hours on PS4 and Xbox One, leaving the game largely unplayable on PS5 and Xbox Series X. This shutdown comes months after the game was delisted from the Xbox Store and PlayStation Store, but it’s been fully playable for those who own it this entire time, and will be until June 22. After this, it won’t be, at least on console. While console users need to prepare to say their goodbyes to the EA game, it will remain playable on PC. In fact, it hasn’t even been delisted on PC.

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More specifically, on June 22, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users will not be able to access any online content of DICE’s Battlefield Hardline because its servers are going offline. This will leave the single-player accessible, but the majority of the game’s content and appeal is its online content, so this is a substantial blow to its appeal in 2026. EA has never said why it’s shutting the servers down, in addition to delisting the game, but it’s clearly due to a lack of engagement because the PC version, where it’s understood to be more active, is staying up. In fact, EA has not only never provided any insight into the matter, but it’s also never even apologized to fans for sunsetting the game. Of course, not many are playing the older, contentious Battlefield game on console in 2026, but some are.

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The Second Worst Battlefield Game

Battlefield Hardline was released in 2015, and not by its normal developer, DICE, but by Visceral Games. And there is a reason it was the first and last Battlefield game not from DICE, because it was a mess. When Battlefield Hardline released in 2015, it was at the peak of Battlefield. The series hadn’t had a single miss to date, so when it released to a 71 on Metacritic and negative fan feedback, it was a big deal. In retrospect, it’s not as noteworthy because the series doesn’t have the same pedigree anymore thanks to a few poor releases, but at the time Battlefield Hardline was a major flop. Two years later, Visceral Games was shut down.

What’s helped Battlefield Hardline over the years is the fact it’s no longer the black eye of the series. That honor belongs to Battlefield 2042. Meanwhile, many would also argue Battlefield V is worse.

For those that do not know, Battlefield Hardline is unique in the series because it’s not focused on military warfare, but crime, heist, and police. At the time, this got it criticized by many Battlefield fans, but over time it’s made it stand out in the series as a distinct experience.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.