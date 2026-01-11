EA Shutting Down AAA Game for Good in 24 Hours

EA, aka Electronic Arts, is shutting down a AAA game, for good, in roughly the next 24 hours. The shutdown is set to commence on January 12, and it is the first major shutdown of 2026. That said, unless you already own the EA game in question, you have no option to rush and check it out before it is shut down because the game has been delisted since summer 2025, which means the option to purchase it was removed. You could track down a physical copy, as it did get a major retail run, but you will have to act fast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, after January 12, the servers of BioWare’s 2019 action RPG, Anthem, will be completely shut down. And because Anthem is an online-only game, this means it will be completely unplayable. To this end, the game will be forever gone, and eventually forgotten. But for those who lived through 2019, they will know it was one of the biggest talking points of the year.

BioWare’s Lowest Point

BioWare hasn’t made a good game since 2014’s Dragon Age: Inquisition, which, to be fair to the EA studio, was one of the best games of its year. After Dragon Age: Inquisition, it put out Mass Effect: Andromeda in 2017, a massive disappointment, and the start of the fall of BioWare. Beyond substantial performance and technical issues, Mass Effect: Andromeda is not an offensive game; it’s fine, but it falls greatly short of the Mass Effect trilogy that came before it.

Meanwhile, BioWare’s latest release, 2024’s Dragon Age: The Veilguard, is one of the flops of the generation, and is essentially the Mass Effect: Andromeda of the Dragon Age series. Where Mass Effect has managed to survive Mass Effect: Andromeda, though, Dragon Age: The Veilguard may have killed the fantasy series.

Play video

In between these two games, though, BioWare hit its lowest point in 2019, when it tried to make an online, live service-esque game, something it had never made before. Modern BioWare can’t even make the games it used to be good at making, so it is unclear who at EA thought it would be a good idea for it to try and make something it had no experience making. And the lack of experience showed. Anthem is one of the all-time flops, as evidenced by how quickly BioWare abandoned it and its 54 on Metacritic. To this end, it is surprising that the servers have survived this long.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. Also, be on the lookout for two more EA games shutting down later this month.