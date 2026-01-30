Nintendo Direct for February 2026 Reportedly Has a Disappointing Drawback

The next Nintendo Direct for February 2026 is reportedly going to come with a drawback that should disappoint many Nintendo fans. Earlier this week, it was claimed that Nintendo’s first major Direct of 2026 should be happening this coming week. The event, which hasn’t been confirmed by Nintendo just yet, was said to potentially be happening on February 5th. And while many were eager to see what announcements Nintendo would share during the broadcast, it instead seems like Nintendo itself won’t be revealing anything about its own games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, multiple sources have reported that next week’s Nintendo Direct for February 2026 will actually be a Partner Direct. News of this format for the event first came by way of GameXplain and was later corroborated by insider Nate the Hate and publication VGC. As for when the Direct will officially take place, all three sources said that it should indeed transpire on February 5th.

And he is correct. Next week's Direct will be a Partner Direct Showcase. — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) January 29, 2026

If you aren’t familiar with what a Partner Direct is, it’s a variant of Nintendo’s traditional Direct format that instead focuses entirely on indie and third-party titles. This means that Nintendo won’t unveil anything about projects that are in the works at its studios. So if you were hoping to see a new 3D Super Mario game, or even a new Zelda installment, that won’t be showing up at this Direct.

That being said, Nintendo-published games can still potentially appear in this Direct if they happen to be developed by outside companies. A game like The Duskbloods, which comes from FromSoftware and is exclusively being published on Switch 2, will likely appear at this Direct. We’ve also seen titles like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment in Partner Directs previously, as this game was created outside of Nintendo even though it used the Zelda IP. As such, if any other projects similar to this are in development, we could see them pop up during this Direct.

At the time of this writing, Nintendo has yet to verify that this new Direct will indeed be happening. In all likelihood, it won’t say anything official on the matter until next week, at which point we’ll get official details on its date, start time, and length, When that information does end up emerging, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!