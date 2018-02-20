EA Publisher Sale Kicking Off Tomorrow For Xbox One And Xbox 360

Microsoft usually hosts a pretty good sale every week on Xbox Live, with its Deals With Gold offering abundant discounts for Xbox One and Xbox 360 alike.

This week is no exception, as Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb has confirmed that a huge Electronic Arts publisher sale will be taking place this week, kicking off on February 20 and running through February 26.

The full list of titles should post later tonight, but Hyrb has already promised that a number of hit EA games will be available for a cheaper price through the sale. This includes big holiday hits like Star Wars: Battlefront II, FIFA 18, Madden NFL 18, Battlefield 1 Revolution, Need For Speed Payback, Mass Effect: Andromeda and a number of others.

“The EA Publisher Sale has a mix of deals for fans that enjoy different genres of games across new titles, top sellers and fan favorites,” Hyrb explained.

The sale won’t just be regulated to premium titles, either. He made mention that several Xbox One and Xbox 360 games would be offered through the sale, with games up to 75 percent off. We can only hope that a few cult fan favorites will be thrown into the mix, such as backwards compatible fare like SSX and Dead Space 3, along with older favorites like Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 and Rory McIlroy PGA Tour.

As part of the sale, Microsoft is offering a unique promotion that will give you access to the EA Access service, which offers a number of these titles through its Vault program anyhow. If you gift an EA title or any of its respective DLC to family or friends, you’ll gain access to a free month of the EA Access service, so you can give it a try and see what it’s all about. It’s a good opportunity to try before you buy, although the service is only $5 a month, or $30 a year – a reasonable value considering all the games you have access to.

We’ll have a full rundown of titles in the EA Publisher sale a little later this evening, or tomorrow morning at the latest. Stock up on that Xbox Live credit now!