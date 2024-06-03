Fortnite Delays Addition of Highly Requested Feature

A feature that many Fortnite players have wanted to see added to the battle royale game for quite some time will now be arriving later than previously expected. Just a few months back, Epic Games revealed that it was planning to add proximity chat, the popular voice communication feature, to Fortnite in 2024. This addition is one that players have wanted to see brought to Fortnite for many years, which led to quite a bit of excitement within the game's community. Sadly, that excitement has been thwarted just a bit as Epic will now be taking a bit longer to bring it about.

Spotted by @ShiinaBR, Epic has pushed back the inclusion of proximity chat in Fortnite to Q4 of this year, which means it will launch at some point between October and December. Previously, the feature was said to be rolling out at a time in Q2, which meant that it had until the end of June to meet this window. Clearly, though, work on proximity chat is taking a bit longer at Epic than the developer planned, which has led to this lengthy delay.

For the time being, it's not fully clear how Fortnite will incorporate proximity chat. The feature is said to only be getting implemented into Fortnite Creative, which suggests that the Battle Royale and Zero Build modes won't take advantage of the option. Still, there's always a chance that Epic Games could have changed its plans on this front, which is why it's now taking even longer to add proximity chat than previously anticipated. Either way, we should start to get a fuller picture later this year about proximity chat and what Epic intends to do with it in Fortnite.

For the time being, Fortnite is in the midst of Chapter 5 Season 3, which just started only a couple of weeks ago. This current season of the game is planned to run until mid-August, at which point Season 4 will then begin. Current crossovers in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 happen to include Fallout, X-Men, and Lethal Company, just to name a few.