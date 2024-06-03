PlayStation Officially Reveals VR2 PC Adapter

After leaking earlier this year, it was officially announced today that PC support will be coming to PlayStation VR2. On August 7th, the PlayStation VR2 PC adapter will be released at retailers and through the company's official website. The adapter will be priced at $59.99, and will allow players to start enjoying VR games on their PC through Steam. To access those games, users will still need a Steam account, a PC that meets the minimum requirements, and a DisplayPort cable that's compatible with DisplayPort 1.4. Then, PS VR2 users will be able to access VR games that haven't been released on PlayStation 5.

"While the most immersive way to experience PS VR2 gaming remains on PS5, we hope players will enjoy the ability to play an expanded lineup of VR games on PC using the same headset. You can check out Steam's huge library of multiplayer open worlds, survival horror and stealth action games, sports sims, puzzlers, and free-to-play fan favorites on the Steam Store," PlayStation's blog post reads.

Will This Result in More PS VR2 Units Being Sold?

It remains to be seen whether this move will lead to stronger interest in PS VR2. Back in March, a report from Bloomberg indicated that Sony paused production on PS VR2 due to having a lot of units sitting unsold. VR has always been pretty niche, and the cost of PS VR2 is prohibitive; at $549.99, PS VR2 costs more than a PS5! PS VR2 is currently discounted by $100 as part of the Days of Play sale, though that price drop is temporary.

In theory, this adapter could help PlayStation compete with other VR options on the market. However, PS VR2 is still more expensive than Meta Quest, and that doesn't even factor in the extra costs including the console itself and now an adapter. Some current VR2 owners probably aren't going to be thrilled about having to pay the cost of a video game to get an adapter so they can go buy other games to play on their PC. However, the ability to play a much larger library of games than before could help owners that have PS VR2 units that are gathering dust. Games like Half-Life: Alyx, Fallout 4 VR, and War Thunder will suddenly be accessible, for those willing to go through the hoops.

Will There be a PS VR3?

The future of PlayStation VR remains a very big question at the moment. There have been warning signs about the PS VR2 for more than a year now, in large part due to disappointing pre-orders and sluggish sales. Making the tech compatible with Steam is a way to help buyers get more out of their investment, but it probably doesn't bode well that Sony feels the need to lean on the PC market to make PS VR2 more attractive.

Are you excited about PC support for PS VR2? Do you plan on buying an adapter? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!