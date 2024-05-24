EA Sports FC 24 Serie A Team of the Season: Leaked Players Release Date

After four weeks of Team of the Season teams in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team, it's finally time for the Italian league to shine. The Serie A is full of star players from fan-favorite teams, so it's no surprise to see this team is hotly anticipated. It's also the final major league drop of the TOTS season. While we'll still get Ultimate TOTS next week, this should be the final batch of new cards from a major leak. Similar to the last few weeks, the Serie A TOTS squad has already leaked in EA Sports FC 24. Below, we've put together a quick list of every leaked player and the assumed release date for the promo.

EAFC Serie A TOTS Leaked Players

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff and FifaTradingRomania on Twitter. The two accounts have built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community during the last few years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff, in particular, is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years, so don't assume anything. Here are the currently leaked players:

Leaked Serie A TOTS and TOTS Moments Players

Sergio Ramos (Moments) – Sevilla

Renato Sanches (SBC) – Roma

Alessandro Bastoni – Inter

Hakan Calhanoglu – Inter

Olivier Giroud – AC Milan

Leaked Mixed League TOTS and TOTS Moments Players

Sophia Smith – Portland Thorns

Neymar – Al Hilal

Kalidou Koulibaly – Al Hilal

Mauro Icardi – Galatasaray

The list above will grow as players from the men's and women's Italian leagues are added. It's also worth noting that EA will release some of them as Objectives and Squad Building Challenges, so don't expect to see every player in packs. Plus, EA will likely drop a Mixed League squad on May 26th, adding even more players to the mix. It's safe to say that several more players will be added over the coming days and many of them probably won't leak before they drop in EA Sports FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24 Serie A TOTS Start Date

The Serie A TOTS promo will presumably start on May 24th at 1 p.m. ET. That's when the La Liga TOTS promo ends and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. As it does most weeks, Electronic Arts will likely drop a new loading screen in the coming days letting us know when to expect the promo and a hint of who might be coming. Some of the cards listed above might drop later in the week, depending on how EA decides to break things up.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.