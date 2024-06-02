EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Incisive Pass Master Evolution

On May 31st, developer Electronic Arts introduced the final week of its annual Team of the Season promo into EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. As it is every year, the Ultimate TOTS squad includes top-tier players from each league worldwide, giving users their best chance yet at picking up the best cards in EA Sports FC 24. However, those cards are still very tough to pack unless you're lucky, making them out of reach for many. Fortunately, EA FC 24's devs continue to drop Evolutions so you can boost low-rated cards up to the TOTS level. Below, we've put together a full breakdown of the Incisive Pass Master Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Incisive Pass Master Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports FC 24)

Unfortunately, this Evolution isn't free. You'll need to drop 100,000 Coins or 500 FC Points to start it. That said, it's an easy way to grab a third PlayStyle+ on your favorite card, so it might be worth the investment. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 90

Max Pace: 91

Max Shooting: 92

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 2

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +4 Overall, +3 Pace, +4 Shooting, +4 Passing, +3 Defending, +3 Dribbling, +4 Physical, +1 Weak Foot, the Trickster and Power Shot PlayStyles, and the Incisive Pass PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Incisive Pass Master Evolution

This is one of the more interesting Evolutions we've gotten in terms of potential players. Several incredible options will cost you well over 200,000 Coins, but those cards are probably worth the investment. For example, if you decided to complete David Ginola's recent Hero SBC, this is a must-do Evolution. However, that card costs over one million Coins. With that in mind, we're listing some of our favorite options that cost less than 100,000 Coins below:

Caroline Hansen – Barcelona

Neymar Jr – Al Hilal

Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool

Lucio (Hero) – Brazil/Serie A

Alessandro Florenzi (Flashback SBC) – Milan

The first three players are all normal gold cards, so you can expect to spend around 25,000 Coins if you don't already have them in your club. Hansen and Neymar are both natural wingers, though Hansen has a slight speed edge, while Neymar will feel better with the ball at his feet. At the end of the day, it's mostly just preference. On the other hand, Big Virg is always a top centerback in EA FC, and this only makes him better.

The other two are a bit more expensive but might be worth it depending on what you're looking for. Lucio is another great CB who brings a bit more speed than van Dijk. Meanwhile, Florenzi is one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the game who can flex out to right-back for some extra versatility. Other players to consider are Hero cards like Jay Jay Okocha, Hidetoshi Nakata, and Park Ji Sung.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Incisive Pass Master Evolution expires on June 30th.