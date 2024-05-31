EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution

On May 31, EA Sports FC 24 dropped its final team of the Team of the Season promo into Ultimate Team. After weeks of highlighting each league around the world, Ultimate TOTS brings everyone together, putting the best players from each league into one gigantic team full of top-tier players. Even if you're not lucky enough to pack an Ultimate TOTS player, Electronic Arts has you covered with a brand-new Evolution. The Ultimate TOTS Glow Up lets players take a low-rated player and boost them into the 90s. It's a powerful Evolution, so we've put together a breakdown of how it works and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution?

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free. Even if there isn't a player you want to use it on in your lineup, you should still complete this for free fodder. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 70

Max Pace: 78

Max Dribbling: 74

Max Physical: 74

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +25 Overall, +20 Pace, +25 Shooting, +25 Dribbling, +24 Physical, +20 Passing, +20 Defending, +2 Skill Moves, +1 Weak Foot, the Intercept, Incisive Pass, and Tiki Taka PlayStyles, and the Rapid, First Touch, and Press Proven PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution

Because the boosts from this Evolution are so massive, you can use just about anyone who fits the bill and turn them into a monster on the pitch. We'd recommend picking someone from your favorite team and having fun. That said, here are a few of our favorite options:

Alvaro Fernandez – Manchester United

Julio Cesar Enciso – Brighton

Jony – Latium (Lazio)

Artem Dovbyk – Girona

Radu Draguin – Spurs

Before jumping into the players above, it's important to note that Cole Palmer is one of the more popular players for this Evolution. We haven't included him because his TOTS card is a little better if you don't supplement it with further Evos. If you don't have those, you're better off saving up for his normal TOTS card.

There are plenty of other great options. Fernandez is a pacey wingback with top-end dribbling and the all-important 5-star/5-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot combo. Enciso can play on either wing or in the middle of the pitch. Like Fernandez, he's a speedy player with top dribbling but adds 95 shooting to the mix. Jony is a similar player, though his passing is slightly better, giving him more versatility on the wing.

While we didn't include Palmer in the list above because he has a normal TOTS, we are including Dovbyk despite him also having one. That's because his Evolution TOTS is better than his normal card, making this a smart choice for La Liga users. Finally, Draguin is a good option if you want a ton of pace from your centerback.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution expires on June 28th.