EA Sports FC 24 Versus Team: Leaked Players, Release Date

With the holiday season wrapping up, EA Sports FC 24 is nearly ready to drop its next promo. This time, developer Electronic Arts has gone back to the FIFA 22 well and is bringing back the Versus promo. Veteran fans will remember that this promo took place over two weeks last year, giving fans two different versions of star players in Fire and Ice mode. When EA Sports FC 24 players last saw this promo, it included 11 players, including some of the game's biggest stars. Early leaks are pointing to that remaining the case this year, with at least one monster name that everyone is going to want to pack.

EAFC Versus Leaked Players

🚨Sonaldo 🇰🇷 is coming as FIRE OR ICE card soon!🔥❄️



Stats are prediction 🥶



These leaks come from FUT Sheriff, who has built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community over the last two years.

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff, who has built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community over the last two years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years. Here are the currently leaked players:

Versus Players

Heung Min Son – Tottenham

Neymar Jr – Al Hilal

Roberto Firmino – Al-Ahli

Alvaro Morata – Atletico Madrid

Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich

Eduardo Camavinga – Real Madrid

Of course, more players will be added to the team as Sheriff and the other EA Sports FC 24 leakers get more players. Plus, EA always likes to drop extra players into a promo via Squad Building Challenges and Objectives. They've also been holding back a few players from the main team to announce as a mini-release on the Sunday following a promo drop, so we might see some of the above players not come to the game for a few days.

EA Sports FC 24 Fire and Ice Leaked Start Date

Nailing down the release date for Versus Fire and Ice seems easy, but EA could surprise us. Most likely, this is going to be a two-week promo with either the Fire or Ice team dropping in the first week and the other one coming in the following week. That means whichever team comes first will probably be released on January 5 and the second will follow on January 12. However, EA hasn't been doing nearly as many two-week promos this year, so things might change. Plus, many players were annoyed with the original Versus promo because it was the exact same players over two weeks. We'll just have to wait and see if the team makes any changes on January 5.

