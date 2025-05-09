EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for Kuba’s Ladder Evolution

The Bundesliga Team of the Season promo has officially been released in EA Sports FC 25. Fans of the German league can now pick several high-rated players in packs and Squad Building Challenges. However, most of the top players are very expensive, so FC 25 has also dropped a new Evolution to give everyone’s team a cheap upgrade. Below, we’ve compiled a full breakdown of the Kuba’s Ladder Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in FC 25.

The Kuba’s Ladder Evolution Explained

The best news about the Kuba’s Ladder Evolution is that it’s completely free. Even if you don’t plan to use the player in your main team, you should complete this Evo for free, high-rated fodder. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 90

Max Pace: 95

Max Shooting: 87

Max Physical: 85

Max PlayStyles: 10

Max PlayStyles+: 3

Position: RM

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +10 Overall, +12 Pace, +10 Shooting, +12 Passing, +8 Dribbling, +36 Defending, +70 Stamina, +4 Weak Foot, +3 Skills, the Rapid and Whipped Pass PlayStyles, the First Touch, Quick Step, and Relentless PlayStyles+, and the Winger++ and Inside Forward++ Player Roles.

Best Players for Kuba’s Ladder Evolution

The Kuba’s Ladder Evolution is a powerful one, especially if you have your wingers coming back to help on defense. Either way, the speed boost is great for this stage of the game, making this a must-do. Here are our picks for the Kuba’s Ladder Evolution:

Thunderstruck Michael Olise – Bayern Munich

Caroline Hansen – Barcelona

Lionel Messi – Inter Miami

Mo Salah – Liverpool

Ousmane Dembele – PSG

The Kuba’s Ladder Evolution expires on May 23rd. That will coincide with the fifth week of TOTS. We know we’re getting La Liga, Liga Portugal, and Liga F that week, so it should be a big one for fans of teams in those leagues. Voting for the team from La Liga went live earlier this week, so make sure to head to the official site to make your voice heard before voting ends.

Remember, next week, we’re getting the Serie A squad, before La Liga week kicks off. Then, we’ll have one week of MLS and Saudi Pro before Ultimate TOTS wraps things up on June 6th.