EA Sports FC 25 Update Fixes Spotify Collab Issue

The latest update for EA Sports FC 25 has arrived and it makes listening to music while playing even easier. EA Sports FC and Spotify recently collaborated to bring the music app to the popular soccer game, but players soon discovered there were issues with the service. EA moved quickly to address the problem and has pushed through this patch to fix the issue on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Spotify integration with EA Sports FC 25 is a rolling test, so errors like this are to be expected.

Thanks to this title update for EA Sports FC 25, the Spotify widget has been fixed, now appearing in modes like Manager and Tournament where it did not before. The update also addressed an issue where Spotify music did not properly play. These problems are an example of what happens with new features, and EA has shown it is ready to implement fixes.

For a full list of patch notes for EA Sports FC 25’s Title Update $14.1, continue reading below.

EA Sports FC 25 x Spotify

Addressed the following issues:

[PS5/XBSX|S Only] The Spotify widget did not appear in Manager and Tournament modes.

[PS5/XBSX|S Only] Addressed instances of music not playing correctly.

EA further clarified the test nature of its collaboration with Spotify in certain regions. It also provided a link for players to read more about this partnership and encouraged EA Sports FC 25 players to provide feedback to ensure the best possible experience. This update is minor when compared to others, but it shows EA is listening and striving to improve the game.