EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for the Dribbling in the Shadows Evolution

Ligue 1 Team of the Season is officially in EA Sports FC 25. This is only the first of seven weeks of TOTS, so there are hundreds of players still to come over the next month and a half. That said, this first week includes several top players like Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Lindsey Horan. However, those players are incredibly hard to pack. If you aren’t lucky this week, EA Sports is releasing new Evolutions to give everyone a chance to upgrade their team. Below, we’ve put together a full breakdown of the Dribbling the Shadows Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in FC 25.

The Dribbling in the Shadows Evolution Explained

Unfortunately, this Evolution will cost you either 150,000 Coins or 850 FP Points. That’s not cheap, especially if you’re also planning to buy the new paid season pass Electronic Arts released alongside the start of TOTS. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 90

Max Pace: 93

Max Physical: 84

Max Total Position: 3

Max PlayStyles: 9

Max PlayStyles+: 2

Position: LW or LM

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +5 Overall, +8 Pace, +10 Shooting, +6 Passing, +12 Agility, +12 Balance, +10 Ball Control, +10 Dribbling, +12 Reactions, +12 Composure, +4 Weak Foot, +4 Skill Moves, the LW position, the Trickster, First Touch, and Low Driven Shot PlayStyles, the Finesse Shot, Technical, and Quick Step PlayStyles+, and the Winger+ and Inside Forward++ Player Roles

Best Players for Dribbling in the Shadows Evolution

The Dribbling in the Shadows Evo is a powerful one, which makes sense considering how much you have to pay to start it. You’ll want to target a pacey winger who can take advantage of the dribbling boosts. Here are our picks for the Dribbling in the Shadows Evolution:

Neymar Jr – Al Hilal

Lamine Yamal – Barcelona

Hueng Min Son – Tottenham

Team of the Week Desire Doue – PSG

UEL Road to the Knockouts Alejandro Garnacho – Manchester United

The Starring Role Evolution expires on May 9th. By then, we’ll be deep into the Team of the Season promo. That could mean you’ll have more opportunities to further upgrade this card. Either way, there will be tons of high-rated cards in Ultimate Team over the next few weeks, making it relatively easy to get a top-rated squad. When this Evolution ends, Ligue 1 and the Premier League will have been in packs. The Bundesliga kicks off on May 9th, along with the Super Lig and Frauen Bundesliga.