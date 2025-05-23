EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for Hero in a Half Shell Evolution

The La Liga Team of the Season promo has officially been released in EA Sports FC 25. That means several new top players in packs, including everyone’s favorite striker, Kylian Mbappe. Many of those players are very expensive, so EA has released a few new Evolutions to give everyone a chance to keep up with the power curve. Below, we’ve compiled a full breakdown of the Hero in a Half Shell Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in FC 25.

The Hero in a Half Shell Evolution Explained

This Evolution isn’t a free one, you’ll need to drop either 400 FC Points or 100,000 Coins. That’s not cheap, but it’s much cheaper than some of the top Team of the Season players that this Evo is competing against. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 92

Max Pace: 98

Max Shooting: 96

Max Physical: 88

Max PlayStyles: 10

Max PlayStyles+: 3

Position: ST

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +6 Overall, +18 Pace, +14 Shooting, +10 Agility, +8 Balance, +16 Ball Control, +12 Reactions, +12 Composure, +3 Weak Foot, +4 Skill Moves, the Trickster and Relentless PlayStyles, the Finesse Shot, Quick Step, and Low Driven Shot PlayStyles+, and the Poacher++ and Advanced Forward++ Player Roles.

Best Players for Hero in a Half Shell Evolution

The Hero in a Half Shell Evolution is great if you need to give your striker a boost to keep up with the power curve. This upgrade is an across-the-board boost, making it easily usable on nearly anyone. Here are our picks for the Hero in a Half Shell Evolution:

Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid

Team of the Week Lionel Messi – Inter Miami

Vinicius Jr – Real Madrid

Team of the Week Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr

NumeroFUT Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona

The Hero in a Half Shell Evolution expires on June 6th. That will coincide with the final week of TOTS. We’ll get MLS, Saudi Pro League, and the Rest of World collection. With that drop, all of the best cards from the six-week promo will come back into the game, giving players one last chance to pick them up before FC 25 moves onto a new promo.

Remember, next week, we’re getting the MLS, Saudi League, and Rest of World collection. That likely means it’ll be the week of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, making it a great week for fans of the all-time stars.