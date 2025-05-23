EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for Keep up the Pace Evolution

The La Liga Team of the Season promo has officially been released in EA Sports FC 25. That means several new top players in packs, but most of the best ones will cost you a big chunk of change. With that in mind, FC 25 has released a few new Evolutions to give you slightly cheaper options. Below, we’ve compiled a full breakdown of the Keep up the Pace Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in FC 25.

The Keep up the Pace Evolution Explained

This Evolution is completely free. With that in mind, everyone should complete this Evolution, even if they aren’t planning to use it in their main team. Having free, cheap fodder is simply too important during TOTS. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 91

Max Defending: 80

Max PlayStyles: 10

Max PlayStyles+: 3

Position: LW

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +3 Overall, +20 Pace, +3 Shooting, +3 Passing, +5 Reactions, +5 Stamina, +5 Composure, +3 Weak Foot, +1 Skill Moves, the Trickster PlayStyle, the Rapid PlayStyle+, and the Inside Forward++ and Winger++ Player Roles.

Best Keep up the Pace Different Evolution

The Keep up the Pace Evolution works well for older cards that need a speed boost. For example, we’re not including Total Rush Neymar in the list below because he’ll cost you one million Coins, but he’s a perfect option if you already have him in your club.. Here are our picks for the Keep up the Pace Evolution:

Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid

Grassroots Greats Icon Diego Maradona – Argentina

Team of the Week Lamine Yamal – Barcelona

Team of the Season Kenan Yildiz – Juventus

Future Stars Jamie Gittens – Dortmund

The Keep up the Pace Evolution expires on June 6th. That will coincide with the final week of TOTS. We’ll get MLS, Saudi Pro League, and the Rest of the World collection. With that drop, all of the best cards from the six-week promo will come back into the game, giving players one last chance to pick them up before FC 25 moves onto a new promo.

Remember, next week, we’re getting the MLS, Saudi League, and Rest of the World collection. That likely means it’ll be the week of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, making it a great week for fans of the all-time stars.