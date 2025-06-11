EA Sports FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 1: Leaked Players, Release Date

After more than a month of Team of the Season, EA Sports FC 25 is finally ready to move to its next promo in Ultimate Team. It’s the return of a fan-favorite from previous years. Shapeshifters is making its big comeback, giving players tons of new cards to track down for their teams. It’s always one of the more exciting promos because it completely changes how many of our favorite soccer stars play, introducing tons of new, high-rated cards into Ultimate Team. Here’s a full breakdown of the leaked players for Shapeshifters Team 1 and when the promo launches.

The leaked list of players comes from the popular FC 25 Twitter accounts FUT Sheriff and FIFA Trading Romania. The accounts have a long history of posting FC leaks and have consistently proven to be a reliable source of info.

That said, every leak should be taken with a hefty grain of salt until it’s officially revealed. Here are the rest of the leaked players:

Leaked Shapeshifters Players

Icon Diego Maradona – Argentina

Icon Patrick Vieira – France

Hero Vincent Kompany – Premier League

Harry Kane Bayern Munich

Jonathan Tah – Bayer Leverkusen

Michael Olise – Bayern Munich

We will update the list below as more players are added to the leaks. It’s also important to note what the Shapeshifters promo is based on. Most of the players above will be playing a position they don’t play in real life. Some might have other changes, but the gimmick is that the players will “shapeshift” into something completely different from what fans are used to.

For example, the leaks claim Jonathan Tah will play goalkeeper. In real life, the big guy is a center back. Meanwhile, Harry Kane, the star striker for Bayern Munich and England, will seemingly play in the midfield. Everyone’s stats will be adjusted to fit the position, meaning Kane has gotten a massive defending boost.

When Does Shapeshifters Team 2 Start?

Like most promos in EA Sports FC 25’s Ultimate Team, Shapeshifters Team 1 will launch on a Friday. More specifically, it’s dropping on June 13th at 1:00 PM ET. We know this is only the first week of Shapeshifters, as in-game objectives have confirmed that we’ll be getting at least three weeks of the promo.

Past that, it’s anyone’s guess what’s coming next. We’ll be well into July by the time the Shapeshifters promo ends, which means we’ll likely be hearing about EA Sports FC 26. It’ll be interesting to see if EA starts to implement rewards in this year’s version at that point or waits until later in the game cycle.