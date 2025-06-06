EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for Kun’s Legacy Evolution

The Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team has officially entered its final week in EA Sports FC 25. That means all of the top players from the last six weeks of content are back in packs for a second round. Sadly, even a second week in packs won’t be enough to bring down the prices on most of the top players. Luckily, FC 25 has a few new Evolutions to help you out if your luck is down. Below, we’ve compiled a full breakdown of the Kun’s Legacy Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in FC 25.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Kun’s Legacy Evolution Explained

This Evolution will run you 750 FC Points or 200,000 Coins. That’s a steep asking price, but it’s worth noting that it’s a ridiculously powerful Evolution. You can take nearly any player in your club and turn them into a star with this one. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 92

Max Pace: 95

Max Dribbling: 98

Max PlayStyles: 10

Max PlayStyles+: 3

Position: ST

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +15 Overall, +30 Pace, +10 Passing, +10 Physical, +25 Agility, +25 Balance, +25 Ball Control, +25 Dribbling, +25 Finishing, +25 Long Shots, +25 Penalties, +35 Positioning, +30 Reactions, +25 Shot Power, +25 Volleys, +30 Composure, +3 Weak Foot, +4 Skill Moves, the Tiki Taka PlayStyle, the Finesse Shot, Techncial, and Low Driven Shot PlayStyles+, and the Poacher++ and Advanced Forward++ Player Roles.

Best Players for Kun’s Legacy Evolution

As mentioned, you can use nearly any striker in your club for the Kun’s Legacy Evolution. It’s incredibly powerful, making for an easy way to give your favorite player a big boost. Here are our picks for the Misery in Company Evolution:

Vini Jr – Real Madrid

Team of the Week Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr

Fantasy FC Kika Nazareth – Barcelona

Team of the Season Kenan Yildiz – Juventus

The Kun’s Legacy Evolution expires on June 20th. At that point, we’ll be a week past the end of Team of the Season, which means we’ll be in the midst of a new promo. Leaks have started to drop about Shapeshifters being next, which makes sense because the new season pass is filled with Shapeshifters players.

From recent objectives released by EA, we know that Shapeshifters will be at least a three-week promo. Past that, the team could move into Futties, though there will likely be at least one promo between the two. We’ll just have to wait for official word from EA.

Speaking of official announcements, we’re seemingly only weeks away from the reveal of EA Sports FC 26. The release date has reportedly leaked recently, so it’s only a matter of time before Electronic Arts gives fans the full breakdown of this year’s game.