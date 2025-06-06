EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for Misery in Company Evolution

The Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team has officially entered its final week in EA Sports FC 25. That means all of the top players from the last six weeks of content are back in packs for a second round. Still, many of those players are very expensive, so EA has released a few new Evolutions to give everyone a chance to keep up with the power curve. Below, we’ve compiled a full breakdown of the Misery in Company Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in FC 25.

The Misery in Company Evolution Explained

This Evolution is completely free. With that in mind, everyone should try to complete this Evolution if they have time. After all, you never want to pass up free, high-rated fodder. That’s doubly true for the next few weeks because of all the top-end Squad Building Challenges coming to Ultimate Team. You’ll need tons of high-rated cards to complete those SBCs. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 91

Max Pace: 97

Max Dribbling: 90

Max PlayStyles: 10

Max PlayStyles+: 3

Position: CB

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +4 Overall, +8 Pace, +12 Defending, +12 Physical, +70 Long Shots, +4 Weak Foot, +3 Skill Moves, the Anticipate and Power Shot PlayStyles, the Bruiser, Intercept, and Power Header PlayStyles+, and the Stopper++ and Defender++ Player Roles.

Best Players for Misery in Company Evolution

The Misery in Company Evolution works well with any defender. That said, you might consider trying to find a player who can also play in the midfield. That’ll make it much easier to take advantage of the Long Shot boost. Either way, this player will be an imposing force for your defense. Here are our picks for the Misery in Company Evolution:

Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool

FUT Birthday Hero Ricardo Carvalho – Liga Portugal

Team of the Season Jorrel Hato – Ajax

Future Stars Malick Thiaw – AC Milan

UEL Dreamchasers – Matthijs De Ligt – Manchester United

The Misery in Company Evolution expires on June 20th. At that point, we’ll be a week past the end of Team of the Season, which means we’ll be in the midst of a new promo. Leaks have started to drop about Shapeshifters being next, which makes sense because the new season pass is filled with Shapeshifters players.

From recent objectives released by EA, we know that Shapeshifters will be at least a three-week promo. Past that, the team could move into Futties, though there will likely be at least one promo between the two. We’ll just have to wait for official word from EA.

Speaking of official announcements, we’re seemingly only weeks away from the reveal of EA Sports FC 26. The release date has reportedly leaked recently, so it’s only a matter of time before Electronic Arts gives fans the full breakdown of this year’s game.