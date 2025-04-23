Early RuneScape: Dragonwilds Patch Notes Shared for Next Update

It’s been just over a week since RuneScape: Dragonwilds shadow dropped into Early Access on Steam. Since then, the game has had a couple of minor hotfixes, but nothing major in the way of updates and changes. For many gamers used to the classic RuneScape grind, that means they’re quickly running out of things to do in the game until new content arrives. Although the next major content update is still on its way, we are about to get a few balance adjustments and fixes that should help smooth things out. Today, the team at Jagex shared details about what’s coming in the first actual patch for RuneScape: Dragonwilds since it entered Early Access.

The early patch notes for RuneScape: Dragonwilds update 0.7.1.5 suggest it’s going to be a smidge bigger than those previous hot fixes. The exact release date for the update hasn’t yet been confirmed, but it’s planned for sometime “this week.” So, we should see the changes in a few days, likely ahead of your weekend gaming grind.

Early gameplay screenshot from RuneScape: Dragonwilds

This latest patch is still not a massive content update like they’re teasing for version 0.8.0 in Early Access, but it’s not a quick fix for one or two bugs, either. The highlights are mainly some changes to cooldown periods between events and adjustments to the Velgar Meteor Barrages to help reduce tedium for the event period.

Along with these balance adjustments for events, the next RuneScape: Dragonwilds update will bring a few general fixes as well. Most notably, hostile AI enemies will not be immune to Bleed (except for the ones that should be, given they have no blood). Some crashes and XP balance fixes will also go into effect, smoothing out gameplay and errors.

cinematic combat image from runescape: dragonwilds

For a full list of all the changes coming in this week’s RuneScape: Dragonwilds update, check out the official patch notes below, as shared by Jagex:

Ghornfell Raids (Goblin Raid Parties)

Cooldown increased from 2 in-game days to 4 days.

There’s actually a handful of these raids with different raid party compositions, but they average out to to 4 days now. Half as commonplace now.

Ghornfell Base Raids

Grace Period increased from 9 in-game days to 12 in-game days before the raid can happen.

Chance to occur decreased from 10% to 5%, every event tick.

Cooldown increased from 2 days to 3.75 days.

Ghornfell Hunted Events

Chance to occur decreased from 10% to 5%, every event tick.

Cooldown increased from 1 day to 2.25 days.

Velgar Events

Velgar Meteor Barrages reduced from 5 to 2 per meteor event, addressing the drift towards tedium as this event outstays its welcome.

“Poison Breath” event is now only poison breath strafing runs.

General Fixes

Hostile AI is no longer immune to Bleed (Except for Vault Guardians who can’t bleed because… well… what would they bleed? Blood runes?)

Multiple Crash fixes

Some holes in the Map have been fixed.

We’ve adjusted XP balancing around purifying water.

A handful of localisation issues/errors have been fixed.

A range of UI bugs have been fixed, including some errors and inconsistencies with item names.

A bunch of fixes around crashes and general stability. (Not building stability)

Along with these early patch notes, Jagex has shared a RuneScape: Dragonwilds player feedback survey. This survey aims to collect information from players who are an hour or more into the game, to help the developers prioritize changes for future updates.