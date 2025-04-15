New RuneScape: Dragonwilds Game Just Shadow Dropped (And It’s Climbing Steam Charts)

A quick glance at the trending charts on Steam shows a surprising entry climbing the ranks. RuneScape: Dragonwilds is topping indie darling Blue Prince in the Trending and Recent Release charts on Steam after shadow dropping into Early Access today. The game was previously announced late last month by developer Jagex, and many might have expected to wait a bit longer for this new, standalone entry in the RuneScape universe. However, during a live stream today, Jagex confirmed that the Early Access release for its new RuneScape: Dragonwilds game is today, April 15th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

RuneScape: Dragonwilds is a co-op survival game for between 1-4 players from developer Jagex Ltd. It’s set on the continent of Ashenfall and sees players contending with the dangerous Dragon Queen. As you might expect from a RuneScape title, there are survival and crafting elements as players navigate the open-world RPG.

Play video

The new RuneScape game launched into Early Access on Steam today, giving players a chance to check out what the game has to offer. It is currently only available on Steam and costs $29.99 for Early Access. Those who buy the game in Early Access will get Early Adopter rewards, which include:

Pioneer’s Scarf

Pioneer’s Tapestry

Pioneer’s Cape

2 pieces of music from the game

If you’re curious about what lies ahead for this brand-new entry in the RuneScape franchise, the developers have already laid out an Early Access roadmap for RuneScape: Dragonwilds.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds Early Access Roadmap

Like any game in Early Access on Steam, the developers have shared some notes about their plan for the Early Access period. Currently, Jagex estimates that RuneScape: Dragonwilds will be in Early Access until early 2026. The full version of the game will add more skills, spells, and systems, along with new quests and enemies.

As for what you’ll get if you opt into Early Access right now? The current version of the game has a few regions to offer, as well as RuenScape Skills, magic survival spells, and the game’s first dragon. Players will be able to get familiar with the building system, combat, dungeons, and survival systems, as well. There is already a rough Early Access roadmap available, highlighting some of the first additions to the game during its Early Access period.

The Early Access roadmap for Runescape: Dragonwilds

Players can expect to see new a new region and new dragon in the first Early Access update, followed by new magic, ranged, and farming skills. Down the line, we’ll see more new quests, lore and gear, along with plenty of other added content to flesh out the game. Ongoing improvements and bug fixes are also part of the plan, especially in terms of fixing performance, balancing combat, and making sure multiplayer works as it should.

Throughout the Early Access period, Jagex plans to continue collecting player feedback via the RuneScape: Dragonwilds Discord channel. So, if you decide to jump in during the Early Access period and want to offer feedback, you may want to consider joining the Discord.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds is available now in Early Access for PC via Steam. It costs $29.99 and will require an Epic Games account to access multiplayer features.

Are you planning to check out the newly revealed RuneScape: Dragonwilds? Let us know in the comments below!