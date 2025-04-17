RuneScape: Dragonwilds Players Issue Major Warning About Open Worlds

It’s been just a couple of days since RuneScape: Dragonwilds shadow dropped into Early Access on Steam. And so far, many early adopters are loving the co-op survival crafting game. It has achieved a Very Positive rating on Steam so far, with over 3,500 reviews praising the Early Access entry to the RuneScape franchise. However, some players have realized there’s a big issue with the game’s multiplayer servers, one that’s being exploited by some gamers to the detriment of others. Specifically, leaving your multiplayer server without password protection could have some dire consequences in RuneScape: Dragonwilds.

To enjoy the co-op features of RuneScape: Dragonwilds, players will need to create a world or join a friend’s. Solo worlds can be edited to open them up, as well, so you can invite your friends after the fact. However, there’s one risk to consider when opening up a world for public use versus setting it to a friends-only, password-protected server. Namely, you could log in to find that all of your loot has been, let’s say, redistributed to other players.

Much like other co-op games like LEGO Fortnite, players in RuneScape: Dragonwilds share their resources. That means your storage chests in an open or shared world are accessible to any other players who access the world. In theory, that’s a good thing. It means you can more easily pool resources for crafting or heading into battle. However, it also means that any player who can access your world can nab any loot that’s lying around. That’s particularly true with games like RuneScape: Dragonwilds, which ties progress to specific player characters, not worlds. So, a player could theoretically hop into an open world, nab the loot, and head back to their own game, retaining the items they took.

Players Are Looting Open Worlds in Runescape: Dragonwilds

Indeed, several players who created shared worlds that aren’t password protected are reporting logging in to find their supplies have vanished. Whether the other gamers did this maliciously or not, it’s still disappointing for those who aren’t aware that this can happen with open servers. And it does seem to be happening pretty regularly, given the number of warnings that have cropped up in the r/runescapedragonwilds Subreddit since the game launched.

It’s quite possible, given the newness of the game, that players are taking items from chests without realizing they might’ve been meticulously collected by other players. Then again, there’s also the possibility that gamers have clocked in on this exploit as an easy way to snag extra loot from unsuspecting RuneScape: Dragonwilds players. As many longtime RuneScape players point out, this loot goblin behavior would be pretty on-brand for the existing fanbase, so it’s not out of the question.

Luckily, there’s a pretty simple solution to ensure this doesn’t happen. You can either play in a private server or make sure your friends-only server is password protected by editing the world settings. So long as random players can’t access your world, they won’t be able to snag all your loot when you’re not looking. That way, you can ensure your progress remains intact solo or as a small, monitored group with friends who’ve agreed to pool their gathered resources.

Have you jumped into RuneScape: Dragonwilds yet? If so, have you encountered any issues with missing supplies? Let us know in the comments below!