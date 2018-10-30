Old School Runescape Now Available on iOS and Android

Runescape is an iconic MMORPG that transformed the face of what this niche meant to the PC gaming community when it first made its debut back in 2001. Now it’s back in a big way as the full game is now available on iOS and Android devices!

“Delivering the same wealth of content as its PC counterpart, expanding Old School RuneScape’s availability to mobile devices is an incredible achievement and one the team is extremely proud of,” said the game’s producer, John Colgrave. “Its arrival on iOS and Android is something our community has been exceptionally hungry for and, through beta and soft launch, we’ve worked closely with them to refine and optimise Old School’s mobile interface, including the introduction of a customisable, one-touch action button, and intuitive touch-screen controls.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jagex CEO Phil Mansell added, “Today’s launch of Old School RuneScape on mobile leads the charge as we bring two of the world’s most popular MMORPGs to the world’s most popular gaming devices. We believe in taking our living games to wherever our players want them and, with the mobile editions offering full and seamless cross-platform play with PC, players can now continue their adventures on either platform and on the move. The arrival of Old School RuneScape on mobile, and our ongoing work to also bring RuneScape to mobile, is testament to our investment in the continued growth for both titles and building our vision for living games.”

The nostalgic throwback came at a high demand with over one million pre-orders and pre-registrations that went into the game’s mobile launch. Any pre-existing monthly memberships will also port over to the mobile version of the game so that players can continue on in their quest of leveling up and honing those skills.

Old School Runescape also offers cross-platform play, meaning “Whether you play with mobile or desktop, you’ll be playing on the same account on the same game worlds.”

Though the game itself is free-to-play, there are benefits to a subscription:

• A world map that’s 3x larger

• 8 additional skills

• Loads more quests

• 400 extra bank account slots

• And lots, lots more, all for one monthly cost!

You can download the game – for free – on both iOS and Android mobile markets!