eBay’s Game Awards Sale Includes a Killer Xbox Deal

eBay has partnered with The Game Awards to offer some exclusive deals to gamers that are available for a limited time and in very limited quantities. One of these deals is an Xbox One S with three months of Game Pass access for only $189.99. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this kind of bundle.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

You can shop eBay’s entire lineup of Game Awards exclusive deals right here. Additional sales are available on eBay Gaming. Here are some standout deals from their exclusives to get you started:

• Xbox One S + 3-month Game Pass – $189.99

• HyperX CloudX Pro Gaming Headset – $59.99

• LG 34″ Monitor – $239.99

• Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming OC 8GB GDDR5X Video Card – $464.99

Again, these deals won’t last long so grab ’em before they sell out!