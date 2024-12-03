Elden Ring Boss Dashes Hopes for Elden Ring 2 (But Not Forever)

Hopes for Elden Ring 2 have taken a big hit in the wake of new comments from Elden Ring’s own director. Since launching in 2022, Elden Ring has gone on to be one of the most successful games of all-time. Not only did it garner a litany of Game of the Year awards, but it has since sold nearly 30 million copies across all platforms. Given the overwhelming popularity of Elden Ring, many fans have naturally assumed that Elden Ring 2 would be a high priority for developer FromSoftware. As it turns out, though, this doesn’t seem to be the case.

In new comments given to IGN Japan (via Automaton), FromSoftware boss and Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki said that a sequel to the open-world action title isn’t something that the studio is considering at this time. Despite this, Miyazaki said that there is still potential for Elden Ring as a franchise to expand “in some form in the future.” Whether or not this would be with a new video game, a TV series, a movie, or something else entirely isn’t known, but it’s clear that Elden Ring as a whole likely hasn’t reached its end just yet.

On a long enough timeline, it seems all but certain that Elden Ring 2 will one day come about. Not only does FromSoftware itself seem to have an interest in returning to the world of Elden Ring, but publisher Bandai Namco will surely push the studio to create a sequel given how well the original game sold. As such, it would be more surprising for Elden Ring 2 to never happen than if it were to be announced.

If there is one potential complication with Elden Ring 2 happening, though, it would be tied to FromSoftware’s parent company Kadokawa. Specifically, Kadowawa has reportedly been the target of an acquisition by none other than Sony within the past month. While this deal hasn’t happened just yet, a move like this would seemingly put Sony in control of FromSoftware and could complicate the licensing tied to Elden Ring. That being said, FromSoftware does own the Elden Ring IP outright, which means that a sequel to the game could feasibly be published by any company and wouldn’t have to just be Bandai Namco.

Regardless of what the future holds, Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC just released earlier this year and is nearly a full new game unto itself. The expansion has been so popular that it’s even up for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024, which will take place next week on December 12th.