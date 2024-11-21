Elden Ring and Shadow of Erdtree Both Hit Lowest Price Ever in New Deal

Both Elden Ring and the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion — the 2022 Game of the Year winner and a 2024 Game of the Year nominee — are both their lowest prices ever thanks to new deals on Amazon and Best Buy. Unfortunately, the deals are limited to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5, which means PC users are set to miss out.

The base game is on sale on both Amazon and Best Buy for $19.99 thanks to a 67 percent discount. Normally the game is $69.99, so this represents a substantial amount of savings. To this end, Elden Ring has never been this cheap on any platform.

Meanwhile, the Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree expansion has been discounted on Best Buy and Amazon by 38%, the largest discount the product has ever received. Thanks to this deal, you can grab the base game plus the expansion, for $49.99.

How long any of these deals are going to be available, we don’t know. Neither Best Buy nor Amazon provides this information. To this end, it may be as supplies last, and supplies may run out quickly with these prices.

Elden Ring:

About: “The Golden Order has been broken. Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. In the Lands Between ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal, the Elden Ring, the source of the Erdtree, has been shattered. Marika’s offspring, demigods all, claimed the shards of the Elden Ring known as the Great Runes, and the mad taint of their newfound strength triggered a war: The Shattering. A war that meant abandonment by the Greater Will. And now the guidance of grace will be brought to the Tarnished who were spurned by the grace of gold and exiled from the Lands Between. Ye dead who yet live, your grace long lost, follow the path to the Lands Between beyond the foggy sea to stand before the Elden Ring. And become the Elden Lord.”

Shadow of the Erdrtree:

About: “The Realm of Shadow has been kept apart from the Lands Between since its creation. Now, in pursuit of Miquella, the Tarnished are among the first souls to set foot here in unknown ages. Traverse new open field areas to reach dense new legacy dungeons full of hazards and undiscovered mysteries.”