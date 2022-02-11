Elden Ring Shows Off 2 More Classes Before Launch

With just weeks to go until the game’s release, Elden Ring’s creators showed off this week two more of the playable classes players will be able to choose from at launch. The two classes in question are the “Bandit” and the “Astrologer” class, the first of which is a class FromSoftware’s fans should be familiar with while the other is a totally new one. These reveals follow other showcases of different classes and settings from the past couple of days, so if Elden Ring fans are lucky, they’ll get some more reveals just like this in the coming days until the game releases.

The Bandit and Astrologer classes can be seen below courtesy of the Elden Ring Twitter account. Just as we’ve seen from previews of the other classes, we get an example of what’ll likely be the starting armors and clothing they come with as well as a look at their weapons. The Elden Ring creators gave a brief overview of each of the starting classes as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ELDENRING/status/1492166788175511553

As for the Bandit, those who are familiar with Dark Souls and its successors will probably be familiar with this archetype already. This class most likely has lower strength but higher dexterity and comes with the knife shown in the image. While that knife probably only does so-so damage in toe-to-toe battles, our bet is that it’ll have a higher modifier for critical hit damage.

The Astrologer is new and therefore harder to make guesses about, but the “sorcery” reference in the text is a giveaway as to the playstyle. This character likely uses some kind of catalyst or item to cast spells and appears to be much more fragile than the Enchanted Knight class which split its offenses between melee weaponry and spells.

One of the most noteworthy things about these classes regardless of what they may or may not come with is that they weren’t playable in the game’s network test. That means that beyond speculations, we’ll just have to wait until the game’s released to see what they’re all about and how well they perform compared to other options.

There are still more Elden Ring classes to be showcased, so expect to see those show up on socials at some point in the coming days. When it comes time to pick your own class, however, the game’s creator warns against choosing one that might put you at a disadvantage.