Two More Elden Ring Classes Revealed

Elden Ring’s various starting classes known as “Origins” have been revealed periodically over the last couple of days, and this week, we got a look at two more that were shown off. The two classes in question are the “Confessor” and the “Samurai” starting points with previews of their outfits and playstyles shared as well. Elden Ring itself is scheduled to release on February 25th, so we’ll soon see how these classes actually play out in-game.

The Confessor and Samurai can be seen below courtesy of the Elden Ring Twitter account, the same one that’s been dropping teasers for each of the other classes so far. FromSoftware says the Confessor is a “church spy adept at covert operations” who uses both swords and incantations while the Samurai is a fighter “from the distant Land of Reeds” who wields a katana and longbows. Examples of what the characters will look like in the game can be seen below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ELDENRING/status/1493616099274940426?s=20&t=WIokyoMkPbDFggQRH6deNQ

Based on the description of the Confessor, it sounds as though that character is a more offensive option compared to the Prophet that was revealed before. The Prophet seems to skew much more towards Faith and incantations as opposed to melee combat while the Confessor seems to be more of a mix of the two playstyles. You’ll probably be better off starting with the Prophet if you want a Faith-oriented build, but for those who want their character to be a bit more sturdy without sacrificing incantations, it looks like the Confessor will let you use both without having to pump levels into Faith for starting incantations or other stats just to stay alive.

As for the Samurai, the word “Dexterity” wasn’t used in the post, but it certainly seems from the description that’ll be the key stat for this character. Bows have historically been more Dexterity-based in past FromSoftware games, but the use of the katana is a dead giveaway. The Samurai doesn’t look quite as agile as some of the other classes who use less armor, but you can always fix that by taking off what you need to until you’re rolling as fast as you’d like.

With all these classes revealed now, it looks like the last one to be showcased is the Wretch, the one the game’s creator warned players about. We’ll hopefully see that one soon, but even if it’s skipped over, we’ll see it and others in just over a week when Elden Ring releases on February 25th.