Elden Ring Developer Is Seemingly Working on a Secret New Game

Elden Ring might be the game that developer FromSoftware is most focused on releasing at this point in time, but it definitely sounds like it’s not the only title currently in development at the studio. Based on some new information that has emerged today, FromSoftware seems to be in the process of bringing back a beloved IP from the company’s past. And while this revival will surely please original fans of the series, the description of said game sounds like it could have a lot in common with the studio’s more recent work.

The franchise in question from FromSoftware’s past that seems to be making a return is that of Armored Core. Long before it became known for Dark Souls, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, or Elden Ring, Armored Core was a series of mech-combat titles that released over a span of roughly 15 years. The last mainline installment in the franchise was that of Armored Core 5, which was released in 2012. And while FromSoftware has pretty much let the series lie dormant since then, it looks like Armored Core 6 could now be happening.

According to Resetera user Red Liquorice, FromSoftware sent out a new survey recently asking certain fans questions about a new Armored Core title. The user in question said that the survey came alongside two 30-second video clips and a handful of screenshots, all of which weren’t shared because they were watermarked. They did, however, provide a brief description of the game that came from the survey. In short, Dark Souls director Hidetaka Miyazaki is said to be the head of the project that takes place in a “sci-fi world”. The description also went on to describe an expansive “three-dimensional map” that featured combat with guns and other weapons like a “blade and shield.” The user who shared this info also said the footage in question that they saw “looked quite Soulsy.”

For now, it remains to be seen if FromSoftware will actually announce this new Armored Core title any time soon. Given that Elden Ring is out in a little over a month, it stands to reason that we likely won’t learn anything else about this game’s existence until the studio’s most recent project has released. Still, to know that Armored Core as a whole could be returning is quite exciting.

