Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Update Is Adding a Boss Rush Mode

✖

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is getting a sizable update more than a year and a half after its launch to add a boss rush mode among other attractive features. The update for Sekiro was announced on Wednesday by FromSoftware and Activision with its contents laid out to show three key features included in the patch. We’ll have to wait a while longer before it’s available though since it’s scheduled to come out on October 29th despite being announced months ahead of its release.

Bosses are one of the core components of any FromSoftware game, and Sekiro is no exception. Despite how popular these bosses always are, it’s often left to the community to create mods that add boss rush modes to the challenging games so that players can repeat their favorite fights again and again. Sekiro’s October update will see FromSoftware taking on that responsibility this time though with the release of the new “Reflections of Strength” and “Gauntlets of Strength.” Reflections allow you to take on individual bosses while Gauntlets let you progress through a series of boss fights with only one life.

“With this update, you will be able to take part in Reflections of Strength; re-matches against any previously defeated boss that can be accessed through any Sculptor’s Idol,” Activision said. “These Reflections may help in preparing for Gauntlets of Strength, single-life challenges that will truly test only the bravest warriors… or the most foolish.”

Accompanying the boss rush mode is something called “Remnants.” Similar to another feature seen in past FromSoftware games, this Remnants feature allows players to record their actions in-game for up to 30 seconds along with a written message. By leaving these around the world, other players can access them after finding them to see a phantom-like entity play out whatever it was that you did. You can use this to show other players where secrets are, but if past experiences are any indication of what’ll happen, we’ll see them used to trick players and leave humorous messages behind as well. Whatever you leave with the Remnants, make sure other players enjoy it because you get some health back if someone rates your message.

The final feature included in the October update is new outfits for the One-Armed Wolf. You’ll be able to change outfits at the Sculptor’s Idols. Two of the outfits revealed are Old Ashina Shinobi and Tengu costumes along with a third that hasn’t been named. You’ll get two of them through completing Gauntlets while the third is unlocked for beating the game.

All of these features will be added to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice starting on October 29th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.